Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Arizona

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum , ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska, to 5.1% in New Mexico and 5.7% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Arizona using data from the BLS . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in May 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#15. Greenlee County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 4,412 (113 unemployed)

#14. Yavapai County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.8%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 107,359 (3002 unemployed)

#13. Maricopa County

- Current unemployment rate: 2.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 2,354,818 (67208 unemployed)

#12. Graham County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

- Total labor force: 15,982 (475 unemployed)

#11. Pima County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

- Total labor force: 489,674 (16324 unemployed)

#10. Pinal County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 194,095 (6436 unemployed)

#9. Gila County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

- Total labor force: 20,278 (729 unemployed)

#8. Cochise County

- Current unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

- Total labor force: 48,437 (1781 unemployed)

#7. Mohave County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 89,365 (3564 unemployed)

#6. Coconino County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: +0.3%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

- Total labor force: 74,123 (3116 unemployed)

#5. La Paz County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.5%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

- Total labor force: 8,154 (364 unemployed)

#4. Navajo County

- Current unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

- Total labor force: 39,420 (1918 unemployed)

#3. Santa Cruz County

- Current unemployment rate: 6.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

- Total labor force: 19,075 (1248 unemployed)

#2. Apache County

- Current unemployment rate: 7.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.4%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

- Total labor force: 18,281 (1394 unemployed)

#1. Yuma County

- Current unemployment rate: 14.4%

--- 1 month change: +1.3%

--- 1 year change: +0.3%

- Total labor force: 94,414 (13588 unemployed)

