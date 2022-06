COLORADO SPRINGS — The very first ‘Best of the West Wing Fest’ is coming to Colorado Springs this August, and the competition is already heating up. The big, summer event is happening on August 6th from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. at FH Beerworks, and the public is invited to vote on the best wings in Colorado Springs. The competition will include champions for Best Overall Wing (Festival Favorite), Best Sauce/Dry Rub, and Best Vegan Wing.

