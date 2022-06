June 15, 2022 – The Santa Fe College chapter of the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) will be collecting school supplies as part of the Partnership for Strong Families (PFSF)’s Back to School Drive. PFSF provides a new backpack filled with supplies to every child in their care to prepare them for a successful school year. They anticipate serving over 500 local youth in foster care this year. There are several ways that you can support this drive:

