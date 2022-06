When it comes to MLB rumors, none will be bigger than where Shohei Ohtani could eventually sign once he reaches free agency after next season. Shohei Ohtani will not become a free agent until after the 2023 season, but the MLB rumors are already beginning to swirl. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star is one of the biggest names in the game and if he hits the open market, we’re likely to see a flurry of teams make their pitch.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO