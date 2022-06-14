ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stowe, VT

Ribbon cut on new affordable housing in Stowe

By Michael Miller
 4 days ago

The Lamoille Housing Partnership and Evernorth Company have partnered to combat the housing crisis in Vermont, and on Tuesday they cut the ribbon for a new building in Stowe.

Vermont officials say the housing came together through a combination of state and federal funding.

Gus Seelig, executive director at Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, said the state invested $3.2 million for 14 homes in Stowe and two in Morrisville.

Josh Hanford, the commissioner of Vermont’s Department of Housing & Community Development, said
“right now, we have a historic level of federal resources into the state as pandemic recovery funds, and we’ve put over a quarter billion dollars into building housing with those funds.”

Organizers said bringing the project to Stowe is aimed at building a better community.

“From the workforce, to people of modest means, to people who are among our most vulnerable citizens, this will be a resource in this community which has so much to offer” said Seelig.

Nancy Owens, co-president of the non-profit Evernorth, says the development is just the beginning.

“We are busy across the state” she said. “We probably have 25 or 30 properties in various stages of development, and we’re busy right down in Morrisville finishing construction on a new project we’ll be completing this fall, again with Lamoille Housing Partnership.

