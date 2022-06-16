ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

2 El Monte officers ID'd after being killed in shootout with gunman; suspect's history emerges

By Marc Cota-Robles
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clsQD_0gBP12pm00

Officials on Wednesday identified the two El Monte Police Department officers who were killed in a shootout with a gunman at a motel as more details emerge about the suspect's criminal history.

"It is with heavy hearts that the City of El Monte and the El Monte Police Department announce the passing of Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana," a news release said, adding that both Paredes and Santana were raised in that city and "had a strong connection to the community they served."

The officers were killed late Tuesday afternoon while investigating a report of a possible stabbing in the Siesta Inn motel.

The suspect - who has since been identified as Justin Flores - died at the scene, authorities said.

Paredes began his law enforcement career as a cadet with the police department before being sworn in as a full-time police officer in July 2000, the statement said.

During his time with the agency, Paredes worked several specialized assignments before being promoted to the rank of corporal. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

Santana started his service with the City of El Monte as a part-time public works employee.

After six years of service with the Public Works Department, he transitioned to a career in law enforcement, according to the news release.

Santana worked as a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, where he served there for approximately three years. In 2021, he accepted a position as an El Monte police officer, "returning to his hometown to serve the community he grew up in."

The El Monte community and law enforcement members from across Southern California were in mourning Wednesday for two police officers who died after being shot at a motel.

Santana is survived by his wife, daughter and twin boys.

Flores was reportedly on probation for gun possession, multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told ABC News.

The suspect had been arrested last year for possessing a gun and drugs, the sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJhyH_0gBP12pm00

According to court records, Flores had served a one-year, four-month sentence for vehicle theft in 2009.

In 2011, he served two years for first-degree burglary and was released to parole supervision in April 2012. He was discharged from parole supervision in August 2016.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's responded to Flores' criminal history with the following statement issued Wednesday afternoon:

"Mr. Flores was convicted of burglarizing his grandparents' home more than 10 years ago, resulting in a strike. He was arrested in 2020 and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and for possession of narcotics for personal use. Last year, Mr. Flores pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felony. The sentence he received in the firearm case was consistent with case resolutions for this type of offense given his criminal history and the nature of the offense. At the time the court sentenced him, Mr. Flores did not have a documented history of violence."

According to investigators, when Paredes and Santana arrived at the scene Tuesday they confronted Flores and gunfire erupted inside a motel room.

Flores fled and moved to the parking lot, where more gunfire was exchanged. Detectives said Flores was hit by gunfire and died at the scene, and a gun believed to have been used by him was recovered.

The two officers were rushed to L.A. County-USC Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

"They were acting as a first line of defense for our community members when they were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe," said El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona during a Tuesday night press conference.

Two police officers were killed Tuesday in a shootout while investigating a possible stabbing at an El Monte motel, and the suspect died at the scene, authorities said.

Officials said a woman involved in the initial possible stabbing call was Flores' girlfriend and is being interviewed by detectives. She was not injured.

Meanwhile, during a slow procession outside of the El Monte Police Department Wednesday night, the family of Santana marched toward a memorial of flowers, candles and notes to mourn his tragic death.

They stood in solidarity along with friends and strangers to pay tribute to Santana. Martha Paredes, an aunt of Paredes, stopped by the memorial to pay her respects.

"When he talked about joining the police department, he wanted to stay in El Monte," she said.

She described Paredes as having a big heart who loved his family, but also loved to protect the community he grew up in.

"He lost his life doing what he liked to do and that's to serve the community," said Martha Paredes.

Mary Paredes, another one of Paredes' aunts said, "When it happens to you, you're just in shock. How can this be?"

The two families are now left to cope with an unimaginable loss as they're wrapped in thoughts and prayers by a heartbroken El Monte community.

"It feels like a nightmare that you can't wait up from," said Paredes' cousin, Matthew Paredes.

On Tuesday, the city of El Monte, El Monte Police Department and El Monte Police Officers Association released a joint statement.

"There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers. It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families. We would also like to thank the El Monte community and our surrounding government agencies for the outpouring support we have received in the last few hours."

Deputy reflects on 2 El Monte officers killed in shootout: 'They served with respect'

Authorities say two police officers were shot and killed while investigating a possible stabbing in El Monte.

El Monte interim Police Chief Ben Lowry called the officers "heroes."

"These two men were loved," he said. "They were good men. They paid the ultimate sacrifice, serving their community trying to help somebody."

"Today, they were murdered by a coward and we are grieving and that hurts," he said.

A public candlelight vigil is expected to take place outside of the El Monte Police Department on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m.

WATCH: El Monte community react to fatal police shootout at motel

El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona shares her grief after two police officers died after being shot at a motel.

The killings came just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop in Studio City.

The 27-year-old officer was shot several times. He was in critical but stable condition at a hospital but was expected to recover, the CHP said. A suspect surrendered to police Tuesday morning in a homeless encampment in Van Nuys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 17

Veronica Martinez
5d ago

Stanley that is such a low comment I pray you don't ever have to go through what the families of these two officers are going through they were just doing their job. R.I.PFOR THE 2 OFFICERS KILLED MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES FROM ALL MY FAMILY GOD BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE THAT HAS BEEN EFFECTED BY THIS.

Reply(1)
19
fred vato
5d ago

I'm so sorry for the officers families , like the report says they were trying to protect us and now the don't get to come home for their families, feel so bad for them,...

Reply
12
Justlvcali
5d ago

I am so very sorry for the officers families, and their comrades in uniform. May God's grace embrace the officers families, and the loving arms of God receive the souls of the two fallen officers. God bless you all.

Reply
4
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Dies in Police Shootout at Busy Pacoima Intersection

A man is dead in the San Fernando Valley after a police shootout at a busy intersection in Pacoima. There has been heavy police presence at the intersection since that shooting took place Sunday night. Two police officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division came to the intersection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Id#The Siesta Inn Motel
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
crimevoice.com

One Killed, Two Injured in San Bernardino Apartment Complex Shooting

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff Department Nixle post:. “On Monday, June 6, 2022, deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located three gunshot victims in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, Aaron Garcia, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victims remain hospitalized.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot while driving in Long Beach

Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man on Father’s Day in Long Beach. The incident was reported about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed. Arriving officers found the adult male victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound […]
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Shot to Death in Bellflower Mobile Home Park

BELLFLOWER – A man in his 30s was killed in a shooting at a Bellflower mobile home park ,authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:48 p.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “Upon arriving...
BELLFLOWER, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale women killed in Culver City traffic crash

L crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident. She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in violent Culver City crash

A woman was killed and another person was injured following an Saturday night crash in Culver City. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive. A woman was driving a white sedan south on La Cienega when she rear-ended a second vehicle, according to the Los Angeles […]
CULVER CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mom pleads not guilty to 2021 murders of her 3 kids in Reseda

LOS ANGELES - A woman who allegedly admitted drowning her three young children in a Reseda apartment last year pleaded not guilty Monday to three murder charges stemming from their deaths. Liliana Carrillo, 32, is charged in the April 10, 2021, killings of her 6-month-old daughter Sierra, 3-year-old daughter Joanna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash

WESTCHESTER – A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester was an Inglewood resident. Luvia Lopez, 23, died from “blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office said on its website. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Saturday to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian...
INGLEWOOD, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy