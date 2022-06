There are certain things in the Treasure Valley that just “are.” When you’ve lived here for a long time you really don’t question them. The turf is blue. Fries always come with a side of fry sauce. Eagle Road will most likely be a nightmare whenever you have somewhere to be. And there’s a cross on Table Rock. These are things you can count on as much as the sun rising in the morning.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO