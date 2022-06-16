ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League fixtures: When are they released and when does 2022-23 season start?

By Luke Baker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvc2m_0gBOATcl00

The 2022-23 Premier League season is coming sharply into focus and the announcement of the fixtures is always an eagerly-anticipated moment for suppporters of the 20 clubs, as well as football fans in general.

The 2021-22 campaign may barely be over but the moment that we find out who is facing who on opening day, what the festive fixtures look like and which sides have a nightmare end to the season is just around the corner.

The 2022-23 Premier League season will see Manchester City gunning for a fifth title in six seasons, with Liverpool once again expected to be hot on their heels and the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, an Erik ten Hag-led Manchester United and perhaps even financial powerhouse Newcastle hoping to close the gap and have a tilt at the trophy.

Nottingham Forest are back in the top flight after a 23-year absence and will be anxious to see who they face in their first Premier League game since 1999, while Fulham and Bournemouth also return to the big time after promotion from the Championship

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture announcement:

When will the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures be released?

The fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season will be announced at 9am on Thursday 16 June.

How can I keep track of the Premier League fixture release?

We will be providing full live coverage of the Premier League fixture release here at The Independent , including a live blog .

When does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

The season will get underway on the weekend of August 6-7, one week earlier than the 2021-22 campaign.

The first game is currently slated for Saturday August 6 but that could change to the evening of Friday August 5 depending on TV picks - which will be announced by Sky Sports and BT Sport shortly after the fixture list is released.

The final round of Premier League matches are scheduled for Sunday May 28, 2023.

When does the transfer window close?

The transfer window will shut on Thursday 1 September, almost a month into the new Premier League season.

When is the winter break for the World Cup?

The final round of Premier League matches before the World Cup 2022 takes place on the weekend of November 12-13.

The first World Cup games in Qatar are on Monday November 21 - with England facing Iran that day - only a week after the Premier League is paused, with the Championship also coming to a stop on November 12-13.

The World Cup final is on Sunday December 18 before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day, with the Championship getting back underway on 10-11 December. Leagues 1 and 2 continue as normal throughout the World Cup.

When are the Championship, League 1 and League 2 EFL fixtures released?

The EFL will release its fixtures on Thursday 23 June, a week after the Premier League announcement.

The Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons are starting earlier than usual this year, with the first games set to be played on 30-31 July.

Scottish Premiership fixtures are announced on Friday 17 June, with the season starting on July 30-31.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Richarlison: Chelsea ‘enter race for Everton forward’

What the papers sayChelsea are set to throw their hat in the ring for wanted Everton forward Richarlison. The Daily Mail says the 25-year-old Brazil international could form a vital piece as the Blues look to overhaul their strike force. However Richarlison has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, with Everton wanting in excess of £50million for his services.The paper also reports Manchester United have had a £55m bid for striker Evanilson rejected by Porto. Citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the paper says United intend to return with a fresh offer for the 22-year-old Brazilian.Staying with United, the Daily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Director Marina Granovskaia expected to leave Chelsea

Marina Granovskaia is expected to leave Chelsea as Todd Boehly prepares to take over from Bruce Buck as chairman, the PA news agency understands.Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Boehly is understood to be ready to step in as chairman, when Buck relinquishes the role at the end of the month.Director Granovskaia is now thought to be gearing up to depart the Stamford Bridge club, as the Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium continues its overhaul at the west London club.Bruce Buck to step down as Chairman of Chelsea Football Club.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2022Granovskaia has led on transfer negotiations in recent years, gaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lisa Keightley: England face step into unknown without duo in South Africa Test

Lisa Keightley admitted England face a step into the unknown without Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt in next week’s LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa.While Shrubsole brought her international career to an end a couple of months ago, Brunt announced her Test retirement last weekend after a bout of Covid ended any lingering hopes of featuring at Taunton.The 36-year-old had been leaning towards focusing on the white-ball formats – even if she revealed it was a “heart-breaking choice” – as playing in this summer’s Commonwealth Games was her utmost priority.England will therefore embark upon a new era without their...
WORLD
The Independent

Toto Wolff sends warning to Lewis Hamilton despite Canadian Grand Prix podium

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has warned Lewis Hamilton that “one swallow doesn’t make a summer” after the seven-time world champion secured his first podium in nearly three months at the Canadian Grand Prix.Hamilton will head into his home race at the British Grand Prix a week on Sunday with renewed rigour after he recovered from a back injury in Azerbaijan to finish third in Montreal - his best result since the opening round in Bahrain on 27 March.Max Verstappen took the chequered flag to claim his sixth win in nine appearances and the sixth in succession for the world...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

705K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy