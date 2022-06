>Answers Sought in Lancaster County Stabbing, Assault. (Drumore Township, PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a stabbing assault in hopes that more tips might come in from the public. Two men and a woman were returning to their car from swimming in the Susquehanna River in Drumore Township on May 3rd when they were approached by two couples who tried to take one of the men's backpacks. When the victim fought back, he was stabbed in the shoulder. State police say the other man was hit in the head with a large rock. The attackers left in a white Honda Pilot, possibly with Maryland tags.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO