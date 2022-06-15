ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsmere, KY

Motorcycle rider killed in Elsmere crash

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Elsmere...

local12.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Fire district warns drivers of raccoon stuck on NKY light pole

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Central Campbell County Fire District is warning drivers of a racoon that is stuck on a light pole on Alexandria Pike. “We are aware of a wild raccoon that has taken up residency on top of a light pole along Alexandria Pike in the area of Meijer. Please be careful if you’re driving in the area,” they said in a post on Facebook.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Elsmere, KY
Elsmere, KY
Crime & Safety
WKRC

Police arrest man accused of throwing urine on streetcar operator

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have arrested a man accused of throwing urine on a streetcar operator. Police say Pierre Bradford waited for her at the Maintenance and Operations Facility on Race Street on June 16. When she walked out of the building, he approached her, threw the urine on her that he had stored in a water bottle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill police

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man appears in court accused of holding a woman against her will, beating her and threatening to kill police in a shootout. Patrick Dailey, 58, was arrested early Friday morning. The North Fairmount man and another unidentified person are accused of taking the woman from an...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Wkrc
Fox 19

Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Alicia Kenny has been found and is safe, according to Loveland police. Kenny went to a relative who informed her that she had been reported missing, police say. Kenny had only needed “a couple days to clear her head,” according to investigators. Loveland police...
WKYT 27

Missing Harrison Co. man found safe

Cynthiana, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harrison County man has been found safe. A family member told WKYT that 79-year-old Dwight Hill was found in Boone County early Thursday morning. He hadn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to Harrison County Search and Rescue, was last seen around...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Grand jury adds charge for motorcyclist accused in road rage shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury has added a charge for a local man accused of a shooting on Ronald Reagan Highway. Grant Brown now faces four counts of felonious assault. Police say Brown was on a motorcycle when he fired shots at a driver who accidentally cut him off in traffic last week. Brown claimed he fired the shot in self-defense.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRC

Crews battle fire that started in semi, spread to NKY warehouse

WILDER, Ky. (WKRC) - Flames tore through a semi-truck before damaging a Northern Kentucky warehouse Wednesday. The fire happened at the Castellini Produce Company in Wilder. It reportedly started in the trailer of a semi parked at the Castellini warehouse. The fire spread to the actual warehouse and crews fought the flames for several hours.
WILDER, KY
WLWT 5

Fire from truck explosion spreads to Castellini warehouse in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. — In the height of the intense heat Wednesday afternoon, several firefighter crews worked to put out a large fire at a Northern Kentucky facility. The fire started in a truck and then spread to Castellini Warehouse in Wilder, Kentucky. That company is owned by the same family that owns the Cincinnati Reds.
WILDER, KY
WKRC

Fire temporarily closes the Lynchburg Post Office

LYNCHBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Firefighters put out a fire at the Lynchburg Post Office in Highland County Tuesday night. They were called to the building on North Main Street at about 6 p.m. Firefighters said the building suffered moderate damage, according to The Highland County Press. Residents told Local 12...
LYNCHBURG, OH
clayconews.com

Less Than Two Minute Vehicle Pursuit In Kentucky

DRY RIDGE, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Monday, June 13, 2022 at approximately 12:09 P.M. Trooper Dwayne Ison conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Valley Road in Bourbon County. Trooper Ison issued a citation to the driver and the vehicle left the area.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy