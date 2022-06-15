Motorcycle rider killed in Elsmere crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver was cited for speeding and reckless driving after he was clocked going more than twice the speed limit on I-71, according to Cincinnati police. Recently, an officer observed the car traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound I-71 heading towards downtown. Video shows...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Central Campbell County Fire District is warning drivers of a racoon that is stuck on a light pole on Alexandria Pike. “We are aware of a wild raccoon that has taken up residency on top of a light pole along Alexandria Pike in the area of Meijer. Please be careful if you’re driving in the area,” they said in a post on Facebook.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9. Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue. [ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a new development in a hit-skip crash that seriously injured an on-duty Cincinnati police officer. The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit cited a woman to go to court Thursday on obstructing justice and other charges from the April 27 crash in Evanston. Investigators wrote in court...
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have arrested a man accused of throwing urine on a streetcar operator. Police say Pierre Bradford waited for her at the Maintenance and Operations Facility on Race Street on June 16. When she walked out of the building, he approached her, threw the urine on her that he had stored in a water bottle.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovering after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park. Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man appears in court accused of holding a woman against her will, beating her and threatening to kill police in a shootout. Patrick Dailey, 58, was arrested early Friday morning. The North Fairmount man and another unidentified person are accused of taking the woman from an...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County Judge denied a request to lower the bond of the man accused of murdering a woman and throwing her young son into the Ohio River. On Friday, Judge Megan Shanahan then ruled in favor of the prosecution's request to hold Desean Brown without bond until his trial in October.
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Alicia Kenny has been found and is safe, according to Loveland police. Kenny went to a relative who informed her that she had been reported missing, police say. Kenny had only needed “a couple days to clear her head,” according to investigators. Loveland police...
Cynthiana, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing Harrison County man has been found safe. A family member told WKYT that 79-year-old Dwight Hill was found in Boone County early Thursday morning. He hadn’t been seen since 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to Harrison County Search and Rescue, was last seen around...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A grand jury has added a charge for a local man accused of a shooting on Ronald Reagan Highway. Grant Brown now faces four counts of felonious assault. Police say Brown was on a motorcycle when he fired shots at a driver who accidentally cut him off in traffic last week. Brown claimed he fired the shot in self-defense.
WILDER, Ky. (WKRC) - Flames tore through a semi-truck before damaging a Northern Kentucky warehouse Wednesday. The fire happened at the Castellini Produce Company in Wilder. It reportedly started in the trailer of a semi parked at the Castellini warehouse. The fire spread to the actual warehouse and crews fought the flames for several hours.
WILDER, Ky. — In the height of the intense heat Wednesday afternoon, several firefighter crews worked to put out a large fire at a Northern Kentucky facility. The fire started in a truck and then spread to Castellini Warehouse in Wilder, Kentucky. That company is owned by the same family that owns the Cincinnati Reds.
LYNCHBURG, Ohio (WKRC) - Firefighters put out a fire at the Lynchburg Post Office in Highland County Tuesday night. They were called to the building on North Main Street at about 6 p.m. Firefighters said the building suffered moderate damage, according to The Highland County Press. Residents told Local 12...
DRY RIDGE, KY (June 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Monday, June 13, 2022 at approximately 12:09 P.M. Trooper Dwayne Ison conducted a traffic stop on Townsend Valley Road in Bourbon County. Trooper Ison issued a citation to the driver and the vehicle left the area.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - David Koechner, who appeared in the “Anchorman” movies and the popular TV show “The Office,” was arrested on June 4 for operating a vehicle while impaired after leaving CVG, according to a court document sent by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
