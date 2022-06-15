Motorcycle rider killed in Elsmere crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Central Campbell County Fire District is warning drivers of a racoon that is stuck on a light pole on Alexandria Pike. “We are aware of a wild raccoon that has taken up residency on top of a light pole along Alexandria Pike in the area of Meijer. Please be careful if you’re driving in the area,” they said in a post on Facebook.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO