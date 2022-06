I have visited the world’s 195 countries and 10 territories. Through these travels, I learned two key lessons: First, most people are good. My journey was made possible by the kindness of strangers—some who opened their homes to me and others who donated money to help me reach the finish line. I always assume the best of people because that is what I received nine times out of 10 in every corner of the world. The few bad experiences will never outweigh the good. The second lesson I learned is that we are more similar than we are different.

