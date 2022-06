Things got really tense yesterday in Bridge City, Louisiana just west of New Orleans in Jefferson Parish. It was about 2:00 am Thursday, June 16, when officials say that five of the inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth escaped. Three of those teens were captured and taken into custody later Thursday morning. One of those escaped teens was captured later in the day on Thursday afternoon. Officials report that one of those inmates is still at-large.

BRIDGE CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO