If you're trying to be mindful of your sugar intake, you may want to look at your supplements. Gummies are perhaps the most obvious, as these may hold unnecessary amounts of sugar and other additives, such as colorants and dyes. However, we highly suggest you take a peek at your powders, too. While you might not suspect it, some protein and collagen powders are packed with less-than-ideal sweeteners to enhance the flavor.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO