There’s something in the water in Umeå. It’s from this 90,000 municipality in northeast Sweden that Refused foresaw The Shape of Punk to Come with their game-changing third album. It’s also home to Cult of Luna, the most reliably brilliant post-metal band of the past 20 years. However, when you think of Umeå and heavy music, you think of its reigning governors: Meshuggah.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO