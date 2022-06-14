ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

It's Official 6-15-22

carolinagatewayonline.com
 3 days ago

Lancaster County Council’s Committee of the Whole: 4 p.m. June 15 at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. Van Wyck Planning Commission: 6 p.m. June 15 at the Van Wyck Community Center, 5036 Old Hickory Road, Van Wyck. Indian Land...

www.carolinagatewayonline.com

kool1027.com

Lake Wateree Fireworks 2022 Announced

The Lake Wateree Association announced recently that their annual firework display will take place on Monday, July 4th at a new location. The show will take place at Molly Creek Landing. Molly Creek is located in Fairfield County at 604 Island Rd. (near Colonels Creek Landing). Start time will be 9:15 pm.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Apartment Fire in Fort Mill

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During Thursday night’s storm there was an apartment fire at the Palmetto Place Apartments in Fort Mill (just off of Hwy. 160 at 6000 Palmetto Place). Investigators cannot confirm yet whether or not the fire was storm related. There were about 24...
FORT MILL, SC
News19 WLTX

Severe weather leave storm damage behind in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — After a line of severe weather made its way through the Midlands Thursday night, people in Camden spent Friday cleaning up around Lake Wateree. That included a large tree crushing a home and two cars, spilling out into nearby restaurant Dock 97's parking lot. Kershaw County's...
CAMDEN, SC
City
Van Wyck, SC
Lancaster, SC
Government
Lancaster County, SC
Government
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Indian Land, SC
City
Lancaster, SC
cn2.com

Lancaster and Chester Contested Council Races

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County District 4 Luis takes the win with 459 votes. Chester County At-Large seat King takes the win with 966 votes. Chester County District 1 Agee takes the win with 382 votes. Chester County District 5 Guy takes the win with 268...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Clover community gearing up for fifth Juneteenth event

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) -For the second time, Juneteenth will be recognized as a national holiday. It became a holiday last year after President Joe Biden signed it into law. The holiday marks the end of slavery and is a celebration of Black culture. It is that exact history that has...
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks

Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max’s Mexican Eatery was supposed to open...
CONCORD, NC
News19 WLTX

Summer food service for children begins this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Education State Superintendent Molly Spearman as in Columbia to kick off the Summer Break Café, a Summer Food Service Program within the Department of Education provides meals during the summer months for children aged 18 and under. The feeding project is funded by the US Department of Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
#Community Outreach#Indian Land Fire Station#The Events Committee
News19 WLTX

Juneteenth events happening around the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, commemorates the events of June 19, 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform slaves that the Civil War had ended and they were free. The day became a federal holiday on June 16, 2021. Before that...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Search underway for missing swimmer in Lake Murray

IRMO, S.C. — A missing swimmer has led to a major search on a portion of Lake Murray, one local official confirmed to News19 on Friday. Irmo Fire District Chief Mike Sonefeld said his fire department was called out just before noon to assist other agencies involved in the search including the Department of Natural Resources and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.
IRMO, SC
WBTV

Historic church burns to the ground in Rowan County

Younger people are much less likely to have been either partially or fully vaccinated than those who are older. Tax cuts, rebates and raises part of nearly $14B S.C. state budget heading to governor’s desk. Updated: 7 hours ago. The focal point of this budget is a restructuring of...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

How Schools are Helping Parents this Summer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2NEWS) School Districts across the tri-county, are working to help students through the summer with summer feeding programs. With the cost of groceries and gas at an all time high, parents in Chester say they are grateful this service provides a hot meals for their children.
ROCK HILL, SC
News Break
Politics
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
carolinagatewayonline.com

School district to look at freeze option

To help curb growth in the Panhandle, officials with the Lancaster County School District want approval from the school board to look into an attendance freeze. District officials made the case for exploring that option for the elementary schools in Indian Land at the school board meeting May 17. The freeze wouldn’t affect any current students and would be only for those neighborhoods that have yet to break ground.
INDIAN LAND, SC
cn2.com

Summer Fun Around York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Don’t let the heat keep you from enjoying the summer!. CN2’s Laurabree Monday speaking with Visit York County‘s Mallory Snyder who is sharing with us places to go and see in the tri-county to stay cool!. Click above for full...
YORK COUNTY, SC
ncconstructionnews.com

Nutramax Laboratories breaks ground on 4th South Carolina location

Nutramax Laboratories has announced a $30 million plan to expand operations in Lancaster County, S.C. In 2010, the company conducted a multi-state site search and moved its animal health business and corporate operations to Lancaster County and, since that time, has been actively engaged in the Lancaster community, providing support to local schools and churches, area law enforcement and fire services, numerous small businesses and many local charitable organizations. Nutramax Laboratories operates facilities in both South Carolina and Maryland and continues to be an industry leader in setting and adhering to high standards in research, manufacturing and quality control.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Rising Gas Prices Creating Problems For Seniors

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the price of gas rising every day, the toll its having on drivers and even non-profits continues to increase. Executive Director, Lauren Giles telling us the problem is getting worse. The York County Council On Aging runs York County Access and officials...
ROCK HILL, SC

