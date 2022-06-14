It's Official 6-15-22

Nutramax Laboratories has announced a $30 million plan to expand operations in Lancaster County, S.C. In 2010, the company conducted a multi-state site search and moved its animal health business and corporate operations to Lancaster County and, since that time, has been actively engaged in the Lancaster community, providing support to local schools and churches, area law enforcement and fire services, numerous small businesses and many local charitable organizations. Nutramax Laboratories operates facilities in both South Carolina and Maryland and continues to be an industry leader in setting and adhering to high standards in research, manufacturing and quality control.
