Jose Alvarez

On June 17, Josh Jensen was laid to rest at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Hollister, a city he came to love and had put on the map with his groundbreaking Calera Winery company and its vineyards on Mt. Harlan in the Cienega Valley. Jensen, 78, died June 11 at his...
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The annual Saddle Horse Show Parade, which happens on June 18, is a beloved San Benito County tradition. The first one happened in 1934. Rebecca Wolf, a Hollister native, became the main force behind the show in 2017. She first got...
A truck turns on Highway 156 at the intersection with Highway 25 where Caltrans proposes a roundabout. Photo by Noe Magaña. Caltrans District 5 announced that the temporary movement of roundabout construction work to just off the roadway, at the intersection of highways 25 and 156, will result in all lanes remaining open through June 26. It added it will conduct fill work at one of the corners of the intersection.
Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management. Integrated Waste Management announced it’s having a free household hazardous waste recycling event at Brigantino Park in Hollister on June 18. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The release said battery recycling is important, not only...
Shawn Novack speaks with community members about the county's water emergency during the May 26 Green Business Committee meeting. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut. On June 11 BenitoLink spoke with Shawn Novack, Water Conservation Program Manager with the Water Resources Association of San Benito County to discuss the latest on the county’s water emergency.
