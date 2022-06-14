Jose Alvarez

A truck turns on Highway 156 at the intersection with Highway 25 where Caltrans proposes a roundabout. Photo by Noe Magaña. Caltrans District 5 announced that the temporary movement of roundabout construction work to just off the roadway, at the intersection of highways 25 and 156, will result in all lanes remaining open through June 26. It added it will conduct fill work at one of the corners of the intersection.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO