ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Jose Alvarez

By BenitoLink Staff
benitolink.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Alvarez passed away on June 11, 2022 in Hollister at the age of...

benitolink.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
benitolink.com

Saddle Horse Show Parade returns after two-year hiatus

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The annual Saddle Horse Show Parade, which happens on June 18, is a beloved San Benito County tradition. The first one happened in 1934. Rebecca Wolf, a Hollister native, became the main force behind the show in 2017. She first got...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Lanes to remain open through June 26 for highways 25/156 roundabout

A truck turns on Highway 156 at the intersection with Highway 25 where Caltrans proposes a roundabout. Photo by Noe Magaña. Caltrans District 5 announced that the temporary movement of roundabout construction work to just off the roadway, at the intersection of highways 25 and 156, will result in all lanes remaining open through June 26. It added it will conduct fill work at one of the corners of the intersection.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

County to offer free household hazardous waste recycling event

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management. Integrated Waste Management announced it’s having a free household hazardous waste recycling event at Brigantino Park in Hollister on June 18. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The release said battery recycling is important, not only...
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hollister, CA
Obituaries
Local
California Obituaries
City
Hollister, CA
benitolink.com

Q&A: SBC water conservation manager discusses enforcement, fines

Shawn Novack speaks with community members about the county's water emergency during the May 26 Green Business Committee meeting. Photo by Carmel de Bertaut. On June 11 BenitoLink spoke with Shawn Novack, Water Conservation Program Manager with the Water Resources Association of San Benito County to discuss the latest on the county’s water emergency.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy