Animals

Large alligator halts traffic on I-10 entrance ramp at Ryan St.

By Jakob Evans
WLOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A large alligator was spotted on the I-10 entrance ramp...

www.wlox.com

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
Complex

Florida Man Dies After Going Into Lake With Alligators to Search for Frisbees

A man in Florida was found dead after he decided to search for Frisbees in a lake with surrounding signs warning people to beware of alligators, CBS News reports. Largo Police Department confirmed via email Tuesday that “a gator was involved” in the death of an unidentified 47-year-old man in John S. Taylor Park. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a specialist has been contracted to remove the gator “and efforts will be made to determine if it was involved in this situation.”
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
LARGO, FL
#Alligator#I 10
Field & Stream

Texas Bowfisherman Arrows Monster 7-Foot, 8-Inch Alligator Gar

A Texas bowfisherman just landed a massive alligator gar. According to a Facebook post by his brother Gerardo in a Falcon Lake Fishing and Outdoors Facebook Group, Edgar Benitez caught the big gar on Tuesday, June 7. The catch took place at Falcon Lake, a reservoir on the Rio Grande that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. In the comments of the Facebook post, Gerardo explains that his brother caught the massive fish using bowfishing gear—and countered some of the criticisms they received about killing such a big gar.
TEXAS STATE
Outdoor Life

Spearfisherman Shoots Giant Cubera Snapper That Could Break World Record

Free-diving spearfisherman Braden Sherron brought a massive Atlantic cubera snapper to the Port Aransas Fisherman’s Warf on June 3. After the fish was weighed, it was clear it would likely become a new world record. The huge snapper weighed 137 pounds, which would top the existing record by nearly 15 pounds. The photos of the catch went viral when they were posted to Facebook.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Texas Fisherman Shocked After Capturing Monstrous 7-Foot-Long Alligator

Using a bow and arrow, a Texan fisherman captured a massive, prehistoric-looking alligator gar in Falcon Lake, Texas. Gerardo Benitez, the fisherman's brother, shared photos and a video of the massive 7-foot-8-inch gar on Facebook in a post that went viral from the Falcon Lake Fishing & Outdoors group on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Long Does it Take to Travel the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is the third largest water basin in the world and the second-longest river in North America. It starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and comes to an end in the Gulf of Mexico. The river Mississippi was originally called Misi-ziibi by the Anishinaabe people. The French people developed their name from this and called the river Messipi, which the name Mississippi originates from.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

5 Small Towns You Can Visit on a U.S. River Cruise

Forget the big cities. It's time to get out and explore some of America's best small towns. And thanks to American Queen Voyages, you can do just that all from the comfort of a river cruise. The cruise company is known for taking passengers through the Pacific and Atlantic oceans,...
TRAVEL

