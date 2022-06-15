ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aylesbury 'will not cope' with expansion unless given more Government funding

By Liam Ryder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAylesbury needs more Government funding to build the infrastructure needed to support expansion plans. That's the view of the town's MP, Rob Butler, who has called for a "level playing field" for the government's 'levelling up' fund. Mr Butler spoke in Parliament during a debate among MPs, when he...

