‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Main Villain Revealed

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse might be delayed until 2023 but fans got a sneak peak at what to expect when we’re finally able to take in one of the most highly-anticipated sequels of the past few years.

Variety is reporting that during the Annecy presentation Across The Spider-Verse directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson blessed those in attendance with a look at the film’s main antagonist, The Spot. Though he’s not exactly as popular as say a Venom or even a Black Cat for that matter, The Spot will be recognized by hardcore Spidey fans who’ve followed the superhero for most of their lives.

“For those who are not hardcore canon nerds, The Spot is one of the deepest cuts in Spider-Man’s rogue gallery,” said co-director Powers. “But he has a super-power that really excited our entire team: His entire body is covered in little interdimensional portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go.”

Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, the villain will use those portals as weapons against returning webslingers Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), while bringing new heroes from across the Spider-Verse like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) into the fray.

We would’ve preferred Venom, but we’ll trust the writers and directors to ensure the sequel is just as good as it’s predecessor and judging from their excitement they seem to have made the right choice.

“We thought it would be really cool if the portals felt like living ink that had spilled or splattered on the comic artist’s drawing,” Powers told the rapt and cheering crowd before screening test animation footage. “His very simple power provided endless exciting challenges and permutations for our team.”

Sold.

Still, we have a ways to go before we can take in what Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson have in store for us come 2023. If they disappoint you can bet the Twitterverse will let them have it and carry that shame for the remainder of their careers. Just sayin.’ No pressure.

Are you excited about this OG Spider-Man villain making a 2023 debut? Let us know in the comments section below.