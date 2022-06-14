ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who?!: XXL Freshman Class 2022 Class Revealed

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Source: Travis Shinn / Courtesy of XXL


On Tuesday (June 14), XXL magazine revealed its annual XXL Freshman list of up and coming rappers and MC’s. This year’s class features a dozen artists and includes some names that may already be familiar like Saucy Santana, Big Scarr and
Nardo Wick .

According to XXL , the list was determined via daily meetings (in person and via Zoom) with the eventual selections to help determine who was making a name for themselves and establishing themselves for an actual career in order to avoid one-hit wonder status. It all started in January before wrapping up in April. While the staffes picked what was thought to be an initial nine selections, the tenth spot was via fan vote .

Yes, this is where we point out that 12 people made the list. They are fan pick BabyTron, Cochise, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, KenTheMan, SoFaygo, Big Scarr, Big30, KayCyy, Doechii, Kali and Nardo Wick. First launching in 2007 when Tidal’s Elliott Wilson was then editor in chief of the mag, this makes it the 15th annual list.

Let the debates of who is and isn’t deserving of their spot begin. The proper Freshman issue of XXL magazine will be on stands on July 13.

