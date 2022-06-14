ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer weather ahead

By Bill Kardas
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56. Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Low 60s. Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. Warmer. High 83. Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s. The weather gradually turns warmer and more humid over the next 48 hours. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies...

