Yellowstone Closing Entrances for ‘Substantial Length of Time’

By Jax
 3 days ago
Yellowstone National Park has given an update through its social media as severe flooding had already closed the entrances to the park on a temporary basis. The national park made a post through Facebook on Tuesday (June 14th) that it will be closing some entrances to the park for a 'substantial...

Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone River Flooding Sweeps Away Entire Bridge at Yellowstone National Park

While the flooding continues in Yellowstone National Park, more videos are surfacing that demonstrate the sheer force and damage of the water. Among the recent videos gaining traction online is one from bystander Ryan Schrope. The witness captured a bridge collapse with the power of the raging river below. Following the incident, he posted an incredible and terrifying video on his Instagram, which quickly caught a lot of attention.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

What caused the massive flooding and mudslides in Yellowstone?

Visitors were evacuated from parts of Yellowstone National Park on Monday after heavy rain brought flooding and mudslides to the country’s oldest national park.Roads have been washed out and the park closed after the powerful floods swept through, upending operations in the busy park.The Yellowstone River in Corwin Springs, Montana surpassed its previous record high water level by at least two feet, according to the US Geological Survey.The flooding was due to a combination intense rainfall and heavy snowmelt, the Associated Press reports.By Tuesday at 9am, some parts of the park had recorded more than 1.6 inches of rain,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Aerial Photos Show How Yellowstone's Flood May Have Forever Changed the Landscape

Aerial photographs are beginning to tell the tale of how Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding landscape may be forever changed after historic flooding this week. Days of rain compounded by rapid snowmelt caused the Yellowstone River to swell to 13.8 feet, more than two feet above the previously held record of 11.5 feet. The surging floodwaters eroded river banks, destroyed bridges and washed out roads, which may have to be rebuilt elsewhere in the future.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNBC

Satellite photos show extent of devastating Yellowstone flood

Floods devastated portions of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area earlier this week. Satellite images taken before and after the floods give a sense of the scale. The flooding, caused by heavy rain and the rapid melting of snow, is "unprecedented," the National Park Service said. The northern portion...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Yellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000

All visitors except a group of backpackers have now been evacuated after Yellowstone National Park was hit by a record deluge, according to officials.Tourists to the world-famous park were asked to get out after roads and bridges were washed out as “unprecedented” flooding devastated areas of southern Montana.Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters that just one group of campers now remains in the park’s backcountry as officials take stock of the scope of damage that has been done.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Parts of storm-wrecked Yellowstone to remain shut all year

Parts of Yellowstone will remain closed for the rest of the year because of extensive flood damage, managers say, with the oldest national park in the United States completely shuttered Wednesday. Yellowstone Park, which welcomed more than 4.8 million visitors last year, is America's oldest national park.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

New Yellowstone photos show damage ahead of possible "limited" reopening

Yellowstone National Park has shared new photos and videos of the damage caused by recent massive flooding in the area. Driving the news: Dangerous flooding — driven by rainfall and snowmelt — left bridges and roads washed out at Yellowstone. The park is still closed, but a "limited reopening" is "highly possible" for next week, the National Park Service said Friday.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
WKMI

Yellowstone National Park Is Closed But For How Long?

For many folks, Yellowstone National Park is a bucket list destination, a place that people dream of coming to and making lifelong memories. For decades now, families have come to the Park to spend part of their summer enjoying some of the most amazing sites and stunning views on earth. The Park, which is celebrating its 150th Anniversary, was predicted by many to have a record year for attendance. However, after massive flooding this week, that record year appears to be in jeopardy.
TRAVEL
Jackson Hole Radio

No easy answers to Yellowstone Park closure

Don’t look for any immediate answers for when Yellowstone National Park will be able to reopen after Sunday’s catastrophic flooding closed the park and caused its evacuation. Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters yesterday afternoon that the water is still raging on the northern end of the park, and crews have not yet been able to get in and assess all the damage.
PARK COUNTY, WY
24/7 Wall St.

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

