ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

Mother of 3 kids killed in Round Lake Beach home speaks out, 'My children were amazing'

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5WZc_0gBKQgic00

A suburban father facing murder charges in the deaths of his three children left a note for his estranged wife that said if he couldn't have the children, then she couldn't either, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

Now, that mother is speaking out for the first time, in part, to highlight just how special her kids were.

"My children were amazing and three beautiful little souls who didn't deserve this," said the children's mother, Debra Karels.

WATCH: Mother of 3 children allegedly killed by father speaks out for first time

"My children were amazing and three beautiful little souls who didn't deserve this," said the children's mother, Debra Karels.

Jason Karels, 35, had his bond set at $10 million by a Lake County (IL) judge, but prosecutors plan to petition for no bond at a hearing that could happen later this week.

It appears Karels and his wife had an ongoing custody battle. The children had been dropped off with him for the weekend as part of their agreement.

"Mr. Karels left a note in the home, which stated, 'If I can't have them, neither can you,'" Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Police said a mother, who was supposed to pick up her three children from her estranged husband, contacted them around 1:40 p.m. Monday to perform a well-being check inside a home in the 200-block of East Camden Lane in the Sutton-on-the-Lake subdivision. When police arrived, they found the three children, who were identified as 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy and 2-year-old Gideon Karels by the Lake County Coroner's Office, dead. The coroner's office said preliminary autopsies indicate they died from drowning.

"I talked to the kids the night before. I said, 'I love you so much. I can't wait to see you tomorrow.' And the next day they're gone," Debra said. "He knew that nothing mattered to me more than those children. He took them away from me because he knew it would hurt me the most."

You can hear the anguish in every syllable.

"I just wish I was there for them that day," the children's mother said. "I wish I was there to grab them before this all happened."

RELATED: Mother accused of murder after 3 children found dead in Le Grand, CA apartment

Authorities said the children were drowned in the bathtub by their father at his home on Camden Lane. Their bodies were found in a bedroom.

Prosecutors said Karels drowned them one by one.

Lake County Board Member Dick Barr set up a GoFundMe for the mother .

Her quavering voice described the unthinkable for any parent. The mother recounted her three children lost in an act of deadly brutality after Debra sought a divorce, imploring her husband to get help for what she called his suicidal thoughts and mental illness.

"She wants people to know who they were, and she wants people to remember them," Barr said. "I'm gonna tell you, we're getting hundreds of emails from people saying 'What else can we do?'"

Debra described 5-year-old Bryant as "the smartest kid in the world" who wanted to be an astronaut, 3-year-old Cassidy as her "mini-me," and 2-year-old Gideon as simply "the sweetest little boy."

Police arrested Karels when he crashed his Nissan off Interstate 80 near Joliet after a high-speed chase with police.

"After the crash, Karels made statements to police officers involved in the chase and wearing body-worn cameras indicating he was responsible for the deaths of the children at the Round Lake Beach home," Round Lake Beach Police Chief Gilbert Rivera said Tuesday. "He also said he attempted to commit suicide several times after the deaths of the children but was unsuccessful during these attempts."

Round Lake Beach police give an update on murder charges filed against a father in the deaths of his three children.

His blood was allegedly found inside the home.

"I tried so hard," Debra said. "I never thought he would do something so tragic like this."

After being hospitalized, Karels, who has been charged with three counts of murder, was taken to the Lake County Jail.

"I don't know that anything could've stopped this or if there were any early indications of it," Chief Rivera said. "As I mentioned, we were not familiar with this family nor with the house."

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Service had no previous contact with the family, an agency spokesman said Wednesday.

The father has no known criminal history or history of drug use or mental illness, Rivera said.

"So many people told me, do not let him have them. Do not let him have them because he's mentally ill. To leave him constantly, but I was mind manipulated to believe he was a good person," she said. "Trust your gut. Trust what people say."

The community is also struggling to understand this senseless act but is now rallying around the mother of those children with a growing memorial outside the home.

Many gathered Wendesday night to remember the young lives lost.

"The deaths of these young children have crushed me, and I'm sure they have you as well," said Round Lake Beach Mayor Scott Nickels.

If Karels posts bond before that next hearing, he's supposed to stay away from the mother of those kids.

"Stick to your guns. Keep your kids because that is all that matters because some people out there don't care about them," Debra said.

The family had moved to the Round Lake Beach home five years ago, Rivera said.

The community continues to rally around that mother, raising more than $70,000 for funeral and other expenses.

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

klcat
3d ago

It's times like these that make me wish Illinois still handed out the death penalty, anyone capable of this does not deserve to live even imprisoned.

Reply
4
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa

An office manager at a business near Lake Villa has been charged with money laundering and continuing a financial crime enterprise after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the business, police said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after taking a financial crime report last year, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy […] The post Office manager charged with stealing over $25,000 from business near Lake Villa appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE VILLA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo

A Marengo man was arrested after he allegedly shoved a concrete construction cylinder into a police officer, striking him in Marengo, court records show. Robert S. Castiglia, 57, of the 300 block of Dietz Street in Marengo, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. A criminal […] The post Man allegedly pushed concrete construction cylinder into police officer in Marengo appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
MARENGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man allegedly disarmed police officer, used taser on officer during attempted arrest in Round Lake Park

A 19-year-old man allegedly disarmed a police officer and tasered the officer with his own taser during an attempted arrest in Round Lake Park, prosecutors said. Moises Ocana-Manon, 19, of the 100 block of Fairlawn Drive in Round Lake Park, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, […] The post Man allegedly disarmed police officer, used taser on officer during attempted arrest in Round Lake Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ROUND LAKE PARK, IL
WGN News

Body of missing Wisconsin lake swimmer recovered, identified

SALEM LAKES, Wisc. — Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin have recovered the body of a 22-year-old male swimmer submerged after jumping into Silver Lake on Thursday. Authorities say the body of Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was pulled from the water around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Dive teams from Southeast Wisconsin and Northern […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Drowning#Mental Health#Autopsies#Violent Crime
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, dies after Sunday crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old Rockford boy has died, four days after a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, which also left his mother and six other children injured.David Sanders was injured when his mother's 2003 GMC Yukon hit the left wall along the tollway near Milepost 61 in Hoffman Estates, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.Sanders was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Sanders' mother and six other children were injured in the crash, and were taken to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘We will not forget these three angels’: Community and officials gather in Round Lake Beach after father murders his 3 children

Community members and village officials gathered Wednesday evening to reflect on “one of the most difficult moments to ever happen” in the community after a father was charged with drowning his three children at a Round Lake Beach home on Monday. The gathering was held Wednesday evening inside the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic […] The post ‘We will not forget these three angels’: Community and officials gather in Round Lake Beach after father murders his 3 children appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 to complain about a restaurant’s slow food service in Richmond and asking for the police to respond. Benjamin M. Albor, 61, of the 8600 block of Route 12 in Richmond, was charged with false report to a public safety agency, a Class A misdemeanor. A criminal […] The post Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
RICHMOND, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Dies in Naperville Single-Vehicle Crash Saturday

A Bolingbrook man is dead after his vehicle slammed into a pole in suburban Naperville on Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 57-year-old man was driving southbound on Plainfield/Naperville Road near Leverenz Road on Saturday afternoon when it left the roadway near Gateshead Drive. Police say the vehicle then slammed...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Father charged with drowning three children in Round Lake Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Round Lake Beach man has been charged with three counts of murder, after police say he confessed to drowning his three children on Monday. Jason Karels is expected in court Wednesday.   Around 1:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane, after receiving a request for a well-being check from the children's mother, who was supposed to pick them up from their estranged father, according to Round Lake Police Chief Gilbert Rivera.When police entered the home, they found the three children – 5-year-old Bryant, 3-year-old Cassidy, and 2-year-old Gideon –...
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
CBS Chicago

Another family scammed after logging into Cook County court hearing on Zoom

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Families keep getting ripped off when they log on to Cook County court hearings through Zoom. Loved ones think they're paying to get inmates released from custody, only to discover con artists have scammed them out of thousands of dollars. Some of those who have been duped told CBS 2's Jermont Terry what they want done. Scam victims want some accountability from those here at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. They can't understand how scammers are still able to log on and rip people off.In one recent case, scammers posed as an assistant state's attorney. "It's hurtful. It's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Thanks, mom! Man is charged with 2 CTA robberies after his mom identified him in police bulletin, prosecutors say

A West Side man has been charged with two recent robberies on the CTA train system after his mother recognized him in a publicity bulletin and tipped off Chicago police. Trequan Jackson Young, 18, is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property stemming from three separate incidents along the Red Line since June 6.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy