ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Mayor Adams Endorses Governor Hochul In Democratic Primary

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SH0p2_0gBKKPJ300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VTrhZ_0gBKKPJ300

With less than two weeks to go before the Democratic primary for governor, Mayor Eric Adams has endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Governor Hochul has been a true partner, working on behalf of everyday New Yorkers - and it’s yielded real results,” Mayor Adams said in a statement.

Hochul is battling with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Tom Suozzi in the Democratic primary. Polls have shown Hochul with a big lead.

"With this partnership, we’re building a new chapter in our state’s history and getting things done for New Yorkers," Hochul said on Twitter.

The primary is set for June 28th. On Thursday night, the final Democratic debate for governor will be held.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
873
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy