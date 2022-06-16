Mayor Adams Endorses Governor Hochul In Democratic Primary

With less than two weeks to go before the Democratic primary for governor, Mayor Eric Adams has endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Governor Hochul has been a true partner, working on behalf of everyday New Yorkers - and it’s yielded real results,” Mayor Adams said in a statement.

Hochul is battling with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Congressman Tom Suozzi in the Democratic primary. Polls have shown Hochul with a big lead.

"With this partnership, we’re building a new chapter in our state’s history and getting things done for New Yorkers," Hochul said on Twitter.

The primary is set for June 28th. On Thursday night, the final Democratic debate for governor will be held.

Photo Credit: Getty Images