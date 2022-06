A new multi-use pathway along Spanish Valley Drive is moving forward. The first phase will run roughly from the intersection of Mill Creek Drive to the bridge over Pack Creek. Today on the news, we speak with Grand County Commission Chair Jacques Hadler, who hopes this 10-foot-wide, two-lane pathway encourages alternative transportation south of town. Plus, the drought in southeastern Utah sometimes seems like it couldn’t be worse. But around 1,800 years ago – it was. We have more on a recent study that could inform our current drought.

MOAB, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO