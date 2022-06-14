3 private pools to rent near Columbus starting at $38.50 an hour

We recently told you about all the community pools in Central Ohio. But there are also options if you're looking for a more private way to cool off.

These local swimming spots are listed on the pool-sharing app Swimply.

How it works: Owners list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location for a list of options near you.

At just under five feet deep, this quiet pool (seen above) is great for families with small children.

Location: Worthington

Worthington Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests

$55 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 6 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)

Enjoy this heated pool in a lush backyard that includes a natural gas grill, fire pit, lounge area and trampoline.

Location: Northwest Columbus

Northwest Columbus Cost: $38.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests

$38.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests)

3. Oversized heated pool

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

This tucked-away heated pool is surrounded by plenty of shady trees to relax under.

Location: Worthington

Worthington Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests

$60 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com