ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

3 private pools to rent near Columbus starting at $38.50 an hour

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 5 days ago

We recently told you about all the community pools in Central Ohio. But there are also options if you're looking for a more private way to cool off.

  • These local swimming spots are listed on the pool-sharing app Swimply.

How it works: Owners list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Private heated pool

At just under five feet deep, this quiet pool (seen above) is great for families with small children.

  • Location: Worthington
  • Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests
  • Number of guests: Up to 6 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)

2. Charming Pool Garden

Enjoy this heated pool in a lush backyard that includes a natural gas grill, fire pit, lounge area and trampoline.

  • Location: Northwest Columbus
  • Cost: $38.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests
  • Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQKie_0gBJzotA00 Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

3. Oversized heated pool

This tucked-away heated pool is surrounded by plenty of shady trees to relax under.

  • Location: Worthington
  • Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests
  • Number of guests: Up to 10 ($10 per hour per guest after five guests)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bOJD_0gBJzotA00 Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Family and chocolate stay a sweet combination at Columbus candy factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family and chocolate is a sweet combination for an Ohio-based candy company. Anthony-Thomas candy company was incorporated in Columbus in 1952. Its founders came to Ohio in 1907, and some recipes date back more than a century. Anthony-Thomas Candy Company is the largest family-owned candy manufacturer...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Black History in Ohio's Capital City

COLUMBUS - Rita Fuller-Yates is the voice behind the Columbus Black History Tour. Rita Fuller-Yates fell in love with the past at a young age, but it was her hometown of Columbus that always held a special place in her heart. “Once I started learning local history and I could...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

What to do in Columbus this weekend

🎷 Jam and jive at the Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival in Gahanna.5-11pm tonight, 2-11pm Saturday, noon-5pm Sunday. $15 daily, $30 weekend pass.📽️ Watch "The Godfather" on the big screen as CAPA's Summer Movie Series kicks off.7:30pm tonight & Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $6.🏳️‍🌈 Celebrate our LGBTQ+ community with the return of the Stonewall Columbus Pride March, stepping off downtown at Broad and High streets and traveling north to Goodale Park.10:30am Saturday.A community festival follows at the park, 11am-8pm. Free!🎨 Browse local art at the Worthington Arts Festival, also back for the first time since 2019 at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center lawn.9am-6pm Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday. Free!⚾ Play catch with dad or father figures in the Huntington Park outfield after a Father's Day baseball game (bring your own ball). The Clippers are home with promotions all weekend.7:05pm tonight, 5:05pm Saturday, 1:05pm Sunday. $8-21.🏌️‍♂️ Beat the heat by teeing off indoors at Topgolf, with walk-ins welcome and a few late-night reservations remaining on Father's Day.10am-1am tonight, Saturday, 9am-midnight Sunday. $47 per hour.🎣 Bonus idea: It's free to fish this weekend statewide — no license required!
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Travel Maven

10 Fun and Unusual Things to Do in Columbus

Looking for a fun way to spend your weekend? Columbus is a city filled with tons of things to see and do. From enjoying the outdoors along the beautiful riverfront to interesting museums filled with history, here is a list of exciting places to check out in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Columbus Pride March and Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival returned for its first in-person celebration in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  You can watch a FULL replay of the parade in the video player above. After Friday’s celebrations at Goodale Park, the festivities continued Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride March at Broad and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hot Chicken Takeover Opening Fifth Area Restaurant

Hot Chicken Takeover is spreading its wings and flying to Powell. The Nashville-style chicken joint aims to open its fifth area location later this year at 8715 Owenfield Dr. in Powell. HCT fans will find the fried chicken menu they know and love, including recent new permanent additions chicken tenders...
POWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How It Works#Worthington Cost#Swimply Com
pymnts

Amazon to Open 2nd Clothing Store in Ohio

Amazon is reportedly planning to open a second brick-and-mortar clothing store, this time in Columbus, Ohio. According to multiple news reports this week, the retail giant is scheduled to open its new Amazon Style location at Easton Town Center. So far, details are limited about the size of the store...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus providing 7 trash drop-off sites Saturday from 7:00-1:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week. The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NBC4 Columbus

Will AEP reimburse customers for spoiled food?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While most people have their power back after this week’s outage, the effects of it are still being felt. Sabrina Perry just stocked her refrigerator for herself and three growing children a couple days before the power went out. She said between what she got and what she already had cost […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Juneteenth On The Ave preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are celebrating Juneteenth. The King Arts Complex performing arts director Jevon Collins along with Justin McGhee discuss “Juneteenth On The Ave” with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages. The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Mothballed Grocery Store on North End May Have New Owner Soon

Circleville – A property that everyone has been asking about may have a new owner in July. The old Carnival food located on 120 Morris road in Circleville has been sitting emtpy for years, while other properties in the parcel have been operating, the Pizza Hut, The Bamboo Resturant, a vape shop, Hearland Hospice, and Island glow, most people have been concerned with the property and hoping for something to happen for the North side.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One way to beat the heat: Rent a backyard pool

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is facing another dangerously hot day, with daytime highs in the middle 90s that feel like 105-110°. The heat will continue Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s, and in the middle 80s Friday. Monday evening storms and Tuesday’s heat also caused widespread power outages across central Ohio, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

AEP Ohio drops out of Columbus Pride festival events

AEP Ohio has decided not to participate in the Columbus Pride events this weekend as an organized group. In an emailed statement the company said, "AEP continues to be a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and PRIDE events across our service territory. Many AEP employees are participating in the Columbus PRIDE celebration this weekend, but the decision was made not to participate as an organized AEP group to ensure that nothing distracts from the positive nature of the event. We also are mindful of the safety of our employees following threatening social media posts related to the outages earlier this week."
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
152
Followers
161
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy