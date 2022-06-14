ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Columbus City Schools will not allow armed teachers

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 5 days ago

Columbus City Schools will not permit teachers to carry guns in schools, despite a new state law in place allowing the practice.

Driving the news: Two years, 10 months and 10 days after being urged at a Dayton mass shooting vigil to "do something" to curb gun violence , Gov. Mike DeWine OK'd the bill yesterday to arm teachers with minimal weapons training.

  • The bill signing came on the same day a state law removing training and background check requirements for concealed carry holders went into effect.

Why it matters: The strong rebuke from Ohio's largest school district showcases the deep disagreement over how the state should act to curb gun violence in schools and elsewhere.

State of play: Ohio Republicans have loosened several gun laws in 2022 amid nationwide calls to do the opposite following deadly mass shootings at a Buffalo grocery store and a Texas elementary school.

What they're saying: "Arming educators is not a solution to gun violence," a statement from the Columbus Board of Education reads.

  • "The job of school professionals is to educate students. Our teachers and staff do not enter their professions to enforce laws."

Details: The education bill significantly reduces the training hours needed for school employees to be armed in buildings.

  • The previous requirement of more than 700 hours of basic officer training has been cut to a maximum of 24 hours.
  • In those 24 hours, teachers are expected to undergo tactical firearms training, learn trauma and first-aid care, participate in emergency simulations and study the history and psychology behind school shootings.

Of note : DeWine did not offer a full-throated endorsement of armed teachers, even after paving the way for them.

Meanwhile, Ohioans over 21 years old no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon, as long as they are lawful gun owners.

  • Republican lawmakers approved the law in March, despite opposition from law enforcement and religious groups.
  • Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is encouraging gun owners to still seek out training even without a requirement.
  • "Using a firearm is not instinct, and watching TV shows is not training," he said in a statement."

Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Stepfather sentenced in death of Linden child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend up to the next six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of his stepson in May 2020. Jose Emanuel Santos Perez, 39, was sentenced this week to spend the next six to nine years in prison after pleading guilty […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

1 critical following a shooting in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Franklinton early Saturday morning. The Columbus Division of Police was dispatched to the 500 Block of West Broad Street around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officer found two people suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Axios Columbus

Columbus, OH
Axios Columbus, anchored by Tyler Buchanan and Alissa Widman Neese, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/columbus

