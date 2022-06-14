3 private pools to rent near Richmond starting at $55 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location , and a list of options near you pops up.
- According to Swimply, there are at least 16 pools to choose from in the Richmond area.
1. Saltwater lagoon
This spacious, fenced-in pool includes free WiFi, speakers, pool toys and use of the hot tub for an additional $20 per hour.
- Location: Mechanicsville.
- Cost: $55 per hour for up to five guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after five guests).
Number of guests: Up to 50.Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Garden-style oasis
This relaxing pool area includes a pool house with a full kitchen, a fire pit, free WiFi, speakers and pool toys.
- Location: North Richmond.
- Cost: $67.50-$75 per hour for up to five guests (plus $10 an hour per guest after five guests).
- Number of guests: Up to 30.
3. Luxury resort
Besides the pool, guests have free access to the grill, fire pit and a driveway basketball court.
- Location: Mechanicsville.
- Cost: $125 per hour for up to 10 guests (plus $5 an hour per guest after 10 guests).
- Number of guests: Up to 40.
