ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Most city and state law enforcement agencies report crime data

By Thomas Wheatley
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 5 days ago

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visuals

Most of metro Atlanta and Georgia's law enforcement agencies performed better than many other counterparts across the country when it comes to reporting 2021 crime data to the FBI, according to data provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project .

  • Statewide, roughly 70% of Georgia law enforcement did report. Nationwide, that percentage was closer to 60%.

Why it matters : Law enforcement agencies in Georgia — most of which were larger departments in urban areas — bucked a trend that will result in a data gap that makes it harder to analyze crime trends and fact-check claims politicians make about crime.

  • "It's going to be really hard for policymakers to look at what crime looks like in their own community and compare it to similar communities," Jacob Kaplan, a criminologist at Princeton University, told The Marshall Project.

The backdrop : Last year, the FBI retired its nearly century-old national crime data collection program and switched to a new system, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which gathers more specific information on each incident.

  • Even though the FBI announced the transition years ago and the federal government spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help local police make the switch, nearly 7,000 of the nation's 18,000 law enforcement agencies did not send crime data to the voluntary program in 2021.

The big picture: Nearly 40% of law enforcement agencies around the country, including the New York and Los Angeles police departments, did not submit any data in 2021.

Context: Each month, law enforcement agencies upload data to the state's Crime Information Center, which then submits the data to the FBI, says Nelly Miles, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson.

What happened: Law enforcement agencies in Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and many of their cities — including the city of Atlanta, the state’s largest force — all reported submitting some or all data for 2021 to the FBI.

Yes, but: Public safety officials contacted by Axios Atlanta blamed no or partial data reports on technical issues stemming from the FBI changing over to a new system or a lack of funding to upgrade their systems. "There are still some agencies that are still handwriting reports, or they might be using Word," a GBI official tells Axios Atlanta. "Funding for that, it's hard for them."

  • Before the transition, Savannah police spokesperson Bianca Johnson tells Axios Atlanta, the department submitted data to the FBI's old program. It can't submit data to the agency’s new system, NIBRS, until the department replaces its "extremely old" records management system, she says.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Department said its data team did not learn its system was not accurately submitting data until Axios Atlanta’s inquiry. Maj. Steve Morris, a sheriff's spokesperson, said officials were in the process of fixing it "sooner rather than later."

The Gwinnett County Police Department — the second-largest police agency in Georgia — blamed initial errors on an old reporting system in an "end of life state," says Sgt. J.R. Richter, a spokesperson.

  • The force purchased a new system, and after getting GBI's approval, GCPD is now reporting crime statistics, Richter says.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Atlanta

Exclusive: Stacey Abrams' gun control plan

Stacey Abrams is rolling out her public safety and gun control plan ahead of the November election.What's happening: The Democratic gubernatorial nominee is proposing to reverse some of the gun rights expansions Gov. Brian Kemp has promoted, as well as to resurrect a bipartisan criminal justice reform task force, according to a plan first reviewed by Axios. Why it matters: Abrams makes the case that even as a Democratic governor with a Republican legislature in the Capitol, she could make progress on gun control and public safety.Abrams told Axios in an interview she'd be able to provide new cover to...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta cemeteries to get greater support, recognition

Fans of cemeteries are teaming up with city planners to give Atlanta's under-appreciated and deeply historic final resting places some support.Details: City planners are researching ways to preserve, help, and promote Atlanta’s historic and abandoned burial grounds — particularly the final resting places for Black Atlantans or Black communities, including those that no longer exist. The city is creating the Atlanta Cemetery Network to teach people more about gravesites near their neighborhoods and enhance their preservation and protection. What they're saying: "Cemeteries are more than just places we bury the dead," said Elizabeth Clappin, an urban planner with the...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

The state of Georgia's stalled gun control debate

March for Our Lives is coming to Atlanta on Saturday. What's happening: This weekend, hundreds of demonstrations calling for tighter gun control will be held across the country. The event is organized by March for Our Lives, a student-led group founded in the wake of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

National GOP leaders target southwest Georgia race in hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent

A Republican runoff in southwest Georgia is gaining national attention.What’s happening: Jeremy Hunt and Chris West are vying for the chance to unseat Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) — a nearly 30-year veteran of the House.Hunt has pulled in money and endorsements from GOP party leaders hoping to flip the seat, including from the likes of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley who headlined a Columbus rally Wednesday for Hunt. Why it matters: After redistricting, Georgia’s 2nd district — which stretches from Columbus down to the Florida border — is considered the only competitive Congressional race in the state in November. The...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Axios

"Perfect storm" of issues led to recount in Dekalb County

In the Georgia primary elections, the race for DeKalb County Commission's District 2 seat turned out to be the most drawn-out, thanks to a "perfect storm" of issues. What happened: The initial preliminary results didn't accurately reflect the top vote-getters in the race. On Friday — after a hand recount — the county ultimately certified election results that put two different candidates into the runoff than initially projected.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Axios Atlanta

Villa Rica will study how to repurpose its alleyways

Villa Rica is peeking into alleyways to turn the spaces usually dedicated to dumpsters and deliveries into beautiful places for people. What's happening: Suburban cities looking to give residents things to do and local businesses more customers to serve are re-investing in their downtowns. Some are getting creative. Off-street service alleyways behind buildings, they're learning, can be used for much more than trash pick-ups. Details: This month, the Atlanta Regional Commission announced that Villa Rica, the small but rapidly growing city, would partner with the Georgia Conservancy to brainstorm how to enhance its downtown alleyways.Chris Montesinos, the city's special projects director, says he...
VILLA RICA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Abrams vs. Kemp on the gas tax extension

Stacey Abrams has challenged Gov. Brian Kemp to continue suspending the state gas tax through the end of the year, after Kemp opted to suspend it through mid-July.Driving the news: Abrams in a Tuesday statement accused Kemp of using the state gas tax "as a political football." She said if he's "serious about helping Georgians cope with inflation...he should suspend the state gas tax through the end of the year." Yes, but: The governor's office spokeswoman, Katie Byrd, tells Axios extensions of the suspension remain on the table. The state of emergency that enables the suspension is "re-evaluated in conjunction...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

The megaprojects that will "re-define" Downtown

Downtown Atlanta is expecting a tidal wave of development as the city eases into a post-COVID vaccine world.By the numbers: The private and public sectors will invest nearly $6.5 billion in over 65 acres in South Downtown alone over the next five years, according to new figures released by Central Atlanta Progress.That includes the construction of 1,800 residential units and 1.5 million square feet of new commercial space — projects that "will redefine Downtown," says A.J. Robinson of Central Atlanta Progress.Why it matters: A wheel is only as strong as its hub — and metro Atlanta is only as strong as...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Crime Statistics#Law Enforcement Agencies#The Marshall Project#Princeton University
Axios Atlanta

This private island compound could be yours for $17.8 million

The most expensive property on the market in Georgia is a compound on its own private island in the coastal marsh. What's happening: Little Hawkins Island is for sale at a cool $17.8 million. It sits within the exclusive Hawkins Island development off of St. Simon's Island. The big picture: Randy Burgess, the property's listing agent and a partner with Burnett Partners, tells Axios there aren't any other private island compounds for sale in the region.Plus, you literally can't duplicate the property because of permitting restrictions on marsh hammocks."You can't just say, 'Well, there's five of these and if I don't buy that one, I'll buy another one.' There aren't any others like it," he said. Photo: Harlan HambrightDetails: It's a nearly four-acre gated compound within the gated Hawkins Island community, originally developed by the Sea Island Company. 11,000 square feet of residential space across four buildingsTwo guest cottagesA 2,000 square-foot clubhouse A hot tub, pool, and boat dock with deep water accessThe home's interior designer also did the Sea Island Cloister hotel.A 1,000-foot-long private bridge that's built to Department of Transportation standards, according to Burgess Photo: Harlan HambrightHere's the full listing.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

The Corey Tower is the country's tallest Twitter account

The Corey Tower is one of Atlanta’s most quizzical landmarks: a defunct 300-foot-tall steam plant facility standing over the Downtown Connector.The structure has also become one man’s megaphone to the world.Driving the news: Owned by local advertising entrepreneur and rabble-rouser Bill Corey, the highly visible structure — it’s seen by 1 million people a day, Corey’s company says — has been broadcasting disappointment with products and policies.Of note: When Corey announced plans to add an 80-foot-by-25-foot screen in 2013, he told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that the smokestack would become a landmark on par with “the Statue of Liberty. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Remember when... the feds sued Coca-Cola over caffeine?

Welcome to "Remember when...," a semi-regular Throwback Thursday feature where we revisit the largely forgotten strange, uplifting, pivotal or baffling moments from Atlanta’s history.In the early 1900s, Harvey Washington Wiley was on a crusade to save the country from a menace: soft drinks and brain tonics that contained additives ranging from lithium to cocaine to, yes, caffeine.Eager to make an example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief chemist set his sights on Coca-Cola.In 1909, federal agents seized a shipment of Coca-Cola syrup traveling from Atlanta to a Tennessee bottling plant. Thus was born the wonderfully named lawsuit: United States v....
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta Pride debates uniformed police presence at annual LGBTQ parade

Atlanta Pride organizers are asking the city's LGBTQ+ communities whether they’re comfortable with uniformed Atlanta police participating in the popular event’s parade.Driving the news: Today, festival organizers are sending a survey to community members about how the event should engage with police outside of those required to provide security.In addition, Atlanta Pride is hosting focus groups throughout the summer with Latino, trans and Black leaders along with other members of the city’s LGBTQ+ communities to gauge their opinions. Catch up quick: Around the country, organizers of Pride events are reconsidering whether to let police participate.Event organizers cite recent police...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Axios Atlanta

Everything you need to know about the Georgia runoffs

One week after the primary, and it's still campaign season for some. What's happening: Georgia's runoff elections are three weeks away, after last year's election law shortened the nine-week runoff timeframe to four. Catch up quick: June 21 is runoff day. June 10: Deadline to request an absentee ballot. June 13: Early voting begins.Driving the news: While statewide Republican primaries were decided last week, without wins for most of former President Trump's candidates, several statewide Democratic primaries are in overtime. Zoom in: Lieutenant governor: One-time Congressman and former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall is up against the 2018 Democratic nominee...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Exclusive: An inside look at Brian Kemp's ground game

Gov. Brian Kemp's more than 50-point victory over former Sen. David Perdue last week was seen as a rebuke of Perdue's campaign and of much of former President Trump's endorsement slate. But to Kemp's team, it was also a validation of the data-driven organizing infrastructure they've quietly built for more than a year.Driving the news: Since April 2021, Kemp's team has spent more than $3 million on what they dub the largest field investment by a state Republican candidate in Georgia history. The strategy involved identifying and targeting low-propensity (voted in two or fewer of the last four primaries), likely...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Metro Atlanta becomes hotbed for real estate investors

Companies that buy and rent large numbers of homes — and sometimes tack on fees and charge-backs that can drain tenants’ finances — are gobbling up large chunks of metro Atlanta’s already tight real-estate market. Why it matters: Home ownership is part and parcel of the American dream and a key driver of wealth. Institutional investors and private equity groups scooped up cheap homes after the Great Recession and have benefited from the metro Atlanta's high demand for housing and lack of local regulations, experts said at yesterday’s Regional Housing Forum. State of play: Large-scale institutional investors...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Axios Atlanta

Record gas prices aren't stopping Georgians this Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend — the start of the summer travel season — will feature more travelers and higher prices in Georgia.What's happening: A survey from AAA predicts nearly 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.  That’s up 7.5% from 2021, bringing travel volumes close to the 2018 rate.The intrigue: Despite record-high gas prices, 90% of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car, more than 1.1 million Georgians to be exact. That's a nearly 5% increase from this weekend last year. By the numbers: Gas is on average $4.14 per gallon in...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Burt Jones declares narrow victory in Georgia Lt. Governor primary

A day after polls closed, with a razor-thin 0.06% margin over the 50% required to avoid a runoff, state Sen. Burt Jones has claimed victory in the race to be Georgia's Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. However his leading opponent, fellow state Sen. Butch Miller is not conceding. Driving the news: In a statement, Jones highlighted that he'd won 153 of Georgia's 159 counties. "Now is the time to unite as a party and stand together against whichever Democrat candidate emerges–and I look forward to working together with my primary opponents to do just that."Why it matters: If the results...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Beltline rail is still the goal, Atlanta officials say

City leaders want to put transit advocates’ concerns to rest: Yes, they’re committed to making sure the Atlanta Beltline will include transit.Why it matters: The groundbreaking, city-changing, multibillion-dollar project was born from a vision of rail transit circling Atlanta and connecting dozens of neighborhoods.Details: Transit advocates including Beltline Rail Now argue that Atlanta residents who agreed to fund a MARTA expansion program in 2016 that includes light rail along the Beltline should be seeing shovels in the ground.Statements from MARTA that the rail project could cost double earlier estimates, plus the transit agency’s increased focus on lower-cost bus rapid transit,...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

The 2022 Georgia primary is finally here

Driving the news: Nearly 860,000 Georgians have already cast their ballots in this primary. Everyone else has the chance today when polls open from 7am to 7pm. Remember: If you are in line at 7pm, you can vote.Check your polling place at the secretary of state’s website. What we’re watching: A lot. Here are some themes:The Trump endorsementThe former president has endorsed 13 candidates on Georgia’s ballot, from Senate all the way to insurance commissioner. But these primaries run the gamut, from crowded open seats to challenges to incumbents. Will there be any clear throughline on how his preferred candidates...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Baby formula shortage hits Georgia hard

Data: Datasembly; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe baby formula shortage has left store shelves bare across the country, leaving many families and caregivers scrambling to feed their children, including here in Georgia.The scarcity is largely because of supply chain challenges linked to the pandemic and voluntary product recalls by one of the nation's largest suppliers.Driving the news: More than 40% of Georgia's expected formula stock was absent from shelves the week of May 1, according to Datasembly, a retail software company. In comparison, the nation averaged around 43%.State of play: About 3 in 4 babies are fed formula by six months old...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
42
Followers
139
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy