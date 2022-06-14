ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta cemeteries to get greater support, recognition

By Thomas Wheatley
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 5 days ago

Fans of cemeteries are teaming up with city planners to give Atlanta's under-appreciated and deeply historic final resting places some support.

Details: City planners are researching ways to preserve, help, and promote Atlanta’s historic and abandoned burial grounds — particularly the final resting places for Black Atlantans or Black communities, including those that no longer exist.

  • The city is creating the Atlanta Cemetery Network to teach people more about gravesites near their neighborhoods and enhance their preservation and protection.

What they're saying: " Cemeteries are more than just places we bury the dead," said Elizabeth Clappin, an urban planner with the city’s planning department, during the first meeting earlier this year .

  • "They're a very vital part of our landscape, both historic and presently. They're very important greenspaces. They’re places of public art."

Every cemetery is filled with stories, ranging from the choice of tombstones to the condition of the grounds, Kate Sweeney, the author of " American Afterlife ," tells Axios Atlanta.

Fun facts: Among the trivia shared by city planners about Atlanta's 83-and-counting cemeteries, the majority of which are smaller than 1 acre:

  1. Dedicated in 1965, The Memorial to the Six Million by Atlanta architect Benjamin Hirsch in southwest Atlanta’s Greenwood Cemetery is one of the country’s earliest Holocaust memorials.
  2. The Burford Holly , a popular ornamental shrub, was cultivated in Westview Cemetery by head gardener Thomas W. Burford.
  3. Utoy Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery , which predates the city's founding, was used as a field hospital during the Civil War.

What’s next: Tuesday night, the network is hosting its second meeting with a talk from Keith Harper (the Chattanooga-based " Cemetery Detective ") at 6 at 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW. ( Register )

Cool small cemeteries to check out: Clay Cemetery in Kirkwood and Sylvester Cemetery in East Atlanta.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Atlanta

Villa Rica will study how to repurpose its alleyways

Villa Rica is peeking into alleyways to turn the spaces usually dedicated to dumpsters and deliveries into beautiful places for people. What's happening: Suburban cities looking to give residents things to do and local businesses more customers to serve are re-investing in their downtowns. Some are getting creative. Off-street service alleyways behind buildings, they're learning, can be used for much more than trash pick-ups. Details: This month, the Atlanta Regional Commission announced that Villa Rica, the small but rapidly growing city, would partner with the Georgia Conservancy to brainstorm how to enhance its downtown alleyways.Chris Montesinos, the city's special projects director, says he...
VILLA RICA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Coldplay has stellar show in first Atlanta performance since 2012

Coldplay performed in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was an electric, soul-filled performance, and it felt like a return to normal for concerts. State of play: Very little would signal we are still dealing with COVID-19. Although new cases in Georgia have been slowly ticking up since early April. Only a few people, out of tens of thousands, were wearing masks. But there were plenty of hand sanitizing stations around the arena. However, social distancing is not nearly a thing anymore. About the concert: In my opinion, Mercedes-Benz put on one of its best...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Most city and state law enforcement agencies report crime data

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visuals Most of metro Atlanta and Georgia's law enforcement agencies performed better than many other counterparts across the country when it comes to reporting 2021 crime data to the FBI, according to data provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project.Statewide, roughly 70% of Georgia law enforcement did report. Nationwide, that percentage was closer to 60%. Why it matters: Law enforcement agencies in Georgia — most of which were larger departments in urban areas — bucked a trend that will result in a data gap that makes it harder to...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

The Corey Tower is the country's tallest Twitter account

The Corey Tower is one of Atlanta’s most quizzical landmarks: a defunct 300-foot-tall steam plant facility standing over the Downtown Connector.The structure has also become one man’s megaphone to the world.Driving the news: Owned by local advertising entrepreneur and rabble-rouser Bill Corey, the highly visible structure — it’s seen by 1 million people a day, Corey’s company says — has been broadcasting disappointment with products and policies.Of note: When Corey announced plans to add an 80-foot-by-25-foot screen in 2013, he told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that the smokestack would become a landmark on par with “the Statue of Liberty. The...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Axios

The state of Georgia's stalled gun control debate

March for Our Lives is coming to Atlanta on Saturday. What's happening: This weekend, hundreds of demonstrations calling for tighter gun control will be held across the country. The event is organized by March for Our Lives, a student-led group founded in the wake of the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

How much metro Atlanta homebuyers overpaid

The pandemic inflated metro Atlanta housing prices by 58% above the trend line, making the region one of the country's most overvalued markets, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: Bloated costs are making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value in metro Atlanta stood at $232,867 in April, but the actual sales price was an average of $367,946, economists at two Florida universities say.The big picture: Atlanta is one of 15 metro areas where home prices are inflated by 50% or...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Remember when... the Atlanta zoo was a "national disgrace?"

Welcome to Remember When, a semi-regular Throwback Thursday feature where we revisit the largely forgotten strange, uplifting, pivotal or baffling moments from Atlanta’s history. In the early 1980s, Atlanta’s zoo was known as one of the country’s worst — a depressing and woefully managed city-owned-and-operated mess. Animals were confined to cages with little to no shade and lacked access to open-air environments. Others disappeared. In 1984, employees said surplus bunnies and other animals from the children’s exhibit were sold to workers to make stews and sausages or to keep as pets, per the Washington Post.Willie B., the beloved 450-pound gorilla named...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Atlanta wants Amtrak at Centennial Yards mini-city

City Hall leaders want Amtrak to have a prime spot at Centennial Yards in Downtown, reviving a transit vision for a massive development that’s poised to bring thousands of residents, travelers and workers to the historic city center. Why it matters: Atlanta was founded as a railroad hub — and remains a vital focal point for freight traffic. But currently, catching a train out of Amtrak’s quaint Brookwood station makes passenger rail inconvenient for many travelers. President Biden’s administration, himself an avid fan of Amtrak, is bullish on boosting and building out a passenger rail network — and Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Westview Cemetery#East Atlanta#Urban Construction
Axios Atlanta

Metro Atlanta becomes hotbed for real estate investors

Companies that buy and rent large numbers of homes — and sometimes tack on fees and charge-backs that can drain tenants’ finances — are gobbling up large chunks of metro Atlanta’s already tight real-estate market. Why it matters: Home ownership is part and parcel of the American dream and a key driver of wealth. Institutional investors and private equity groups scooped up cheap homes after the Great Recession and have benefited from the metro Atlanta's high demand for housing and lack of local regulations, experts said at yesterday’s Regional Housing Forum. State of play: Large-scale institutional investors...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Axios Atlanta

Remember when... the feds sued Coca-Cola over caffeine?

Welcome to "Remember when...," a semi-regular Throwback Thursday feature where we revisit the largely forgotten strange, uplifting, pivotal or baffling moments from Atlanta’s history.In the early 1900s, Harvey Washington Wiley was on a crusade to save the country from a menace: soft drinks and brain tonics that contained additives ranging from lithium to cocaine to, yes, caffeine.Eager to make an example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief chemist set his sights on Coca-Cola.In 1909, federal agents seized a shipment of Coca-Cola syrup traveling from Atlanta to a Tennessee bottling plant. Thus was born the wonderfully named lawsuit: United States v....
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

"Perfect storm" of issues led to recount in Dekalb County

In the Georgia primary elections, the race for DeKalb County Commission's District 2 seat turned out to be the most drawn-out, thanks to a "perfect storm" of issues. What happened: The initial preliminary results didn't accurately reflect the top vote-getters in the race. On Friday — after a hand recount — the county ultimately certified election results that put two different candidates into the runoff than initially projected.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Axios Atlanta

Beltline rail is still the goal, Atlanta officials say

City leaders want to put transit advocates’ concerns to rest: Yes, they’re committed to making sure the Atlanta Beltline will include transit.Why it matters: The groundbreaking, city-changing, multibillion-dollar project was born from a vision of rail transit circling Atlanta and connecting dozens of neighborhoods.Details: Transit advocates including Beltline Rail Now argue that Atlanta residents who agreed to fund a MARTA expansion program in 2016 that includes light rail along the Beltline should be seeing shovels in the ground.Statements from MARTA that the rail project could cost double earlier estimates, plus the transit agency’s increased focus on lower-cost bus rapid transit,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Atlanta

Record gas prices aren't stopping Georgians this Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend — the start of the summer travel season — will feature more travelers and higher prices in Georgia.What's happening: A survey from AAA predicts nearly 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend.  That’s up 7.5% from 2021, bringing travel volumes close to the 2018 rate.The intrigue: Despite record-high gas prices, 90% of Memorial Day travelers plan to travel by car, more than 1.1 million Georgians to be exact. That's a nearly 5% increase from this weekend last year. By the numbers: Gas is on average $4.14 per gallon in...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Inflation makes its mark on metro Atlantans' bank accounts

Metro Atlantans are still optimistic about the economy — less so than last year — and more likely to say they’re spending more on groceries, health care, rent and other bills. They’re spending less, however, on entertainment and dining out. Driving the news: Every six months, McKinsey and Ipsos conduct a massive survey of Americans, asking about their perceptions of the economy. This time around, sentiment across nearly all metropolitan regions has fallen sharply.The big picture: The broad optimism that Americans felt about the economy in the spring of 2021 has finally been undone by inflation and health worries that are...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
42
Followers
139
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy