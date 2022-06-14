ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Battle for Best of the Bay begins

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lk0l_0gBJpSCo00

Nominations are now open for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's 2022 Best of the Bay Readers Choice Awards.

Why it matters: We may not have Michelin stars , but Best of the Bay still holds a lot of weight around here.

Details: You can nominate your favorite local people, places, businesses and events at vote.cltampa.com from now until June 30 at 11:59pm.

  • Nearly 400 different awards are up for grabs this year, but only the top 10 nominated will make the voting round.
  • Readers can only nominate one person/place/business/event per category per email address. Suspected ballot stuffers (aka using a third party or voting for yourself repeatedly using fake accounts) will be disqualified.

What's next: Voting starts in August, and winners will be announced the night before the Best of the Bay issue lands during Creative Loafing's party on Sept. 29 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.

👀 Oh hey… in the People category there's a section for Best Newsperson . Know any cool newspeople who show up in your inbox every morning?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Juneteenth events to check out around Tampa Bay

Sunday marks the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. Here are some ways to celebrate locally.Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival: A block party with live music, food trucks, shopping, a food and toy drive, job fair and free health clinic.3-9pm Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. $10-30.Newtown Juneteenth: A celebration with food trucks, vendors, a DJ, live music and family-friendly activities.1-8pm Saturday along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between Osprey Avenue and Dixie Avenue, in Sarasota. Free!Shades of Pride: Juneteenth Celebration: LGBTQIA+ activist TS Madison — the first Black trans woman to star in and executive-produce her own reality series — emcees this event, featuring DJs Supa Nova and Nightwing, Kiala Santi, Ashlee T. Bangkx and Miss St. Pete Pride 2022 Delores T. Van Cartier. Plus, a panel discussion will spotlight key voices from the city's Black and brown LGBTQIA+ community.2-9pm on Sunday at The Factory St. Petersburg. Free!Go deeper: More events in Clearwater, Dunedin, New Port Richey and Polk County.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Scoop: Only Gems brings trading cards to the crypto world

Matt Mudano used to beg his mother to buy him Pokémon cards. Two decades later, he stands in a flood- and fireproof vault guarded with two layers of retinal-scan and heat-map technology — surrounded by half a million dollars' worth of trading cards. Driving the news: Mudano's company Only Gems launched today, bringing old-school card trading to the world of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain. That vault in Tampa (he couldn't disclose the exact location) is expected to fill up with $3 million worth of trading cards in the next 90 days, stored there for Only Gems' customers.The big...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

New study reveals sign of rebound for Florida panthers

Florida panthers are now the No. 1 cause of death for white-tailed deer in Southwest Florida, according to a new study from the University of Georgia.🦌 Why it matters: That's bad news the for deer, but great news for the health of the endangered panther population, indicating a rebound.White-tailed deer are a key prey species for the Florida panther, and also the most popular game species in the state. Hunting regulations have helped the population replenish.Flashback: In the 1990s, few deer were killed by panthers. Deer were killed mostly by bobcats and hunters. 🐆 By the numbers: Of the 241 deer captured and fitted with GPS collars during the study, 96 were killed by Florida panthers. Only seven were killed by bobcats, and just one was harvested by hunters. Between the lines: The study speaks to the difficulty in balancing hunting while keeping the white-tail deer population healthy enough to provide prey for panthers.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay gets Michelin honors but snubbed for stars

The Michelin stars have aligned in Florida — but visibility is hazy in Tampa Bay.Driving the news: The Michelin Guide awarded its first stars in the Sunshine State Thursday, adding 15 spots in Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay to its 2022 guide.Florida is Michelin's fifth U.S. destination after New York, D.C., Chicago and California.Why it matters: The honor certifies Tampa Bay as a tourist hot spot for more than just its beaches.And it keeps Florida on the foodie map, since the James Beard Awards snubbed the whole state this year.But, but, but: Tampa Bay didn't actually get any stars. Three...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tampa, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's dolphin mystery solved

Turns out, all the weird dolphin stuff we've been noticing lately is probably just dolphins behaving badly. And guess what? We probably caused it.That's the word from the best dolphin experts we could find — biologist Anna Panike with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Randy Wells, who leads the world's oldest longitudinal study of dolphins in the wild from the Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota.What's happening: "Adverse human interactions with dolphins have been increasing along our coasts," Wells tells Axios via email. Between the lines: Anglers like to catch fish. So do dolphins. And they often go...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Calling all thinkers: Help save Earth's kidneys

Do you have a sharp, innovative mind and a desire to save humanity from peril? Then the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, and all of us, could use your help. What's happening: The foundation is set to hand out $2 million to fund innovative projects to protect and conserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, that long vascular network of greenways running the length of the state and providing safe passage for migrating wildlife.And they want to hear your wild, disruptive, out-of-the-box ideas. Disruptive like blockchain, but for birds and bobcats and the like.While it's geographically Florida, the field is open to anyone...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Tampa Bay residents need to make more money to buy a home

In the Tampa Bay metro area, you have to earn 47.8% more than a year ago to afford the region's median-value home, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. The big picture: The income needed to afford a home has increased as soaring demand and limited inventory have caused prices to skyrocket.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's dolphins might be up to something

Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Michelin#Creative Loafing
Axios Tampa Bay

Take a little vacation at Tiny House Siesta

The thought of staying in a tiny house usually makes me break out in a cold sweat. But these boutique tiny homes in Siesta Key actually look super cool.Flashback: Pennsylvania-based vacation rental investor Jeremy Ricci turned part of a 1940s-era RV park into a tiny house haven in 2017 after he met Derek Diedricksen, host of HGTV series "Extreme Small Spaces" and "Tiny House Builders."Ricci bought some of the tiny homes secondhand, but now he has them custom made by Amish carpenters and towed down from up north.Details: Tiny House Siesta has more than a dozen themed stays, including a...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota waterfront condo boasts $13.7 million view

A two-story waterfront condo in the Guy Peterson-designed Aqua building, with views overlooking Sarasota Bay and the Ringling Bridge, hit the luxury market this week at $13.77 million. Address: 280 Golden Gate Point #400.Details: Four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths in 8,000 square feet indoors.Extras include a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, spa bath, fireplace, yoga studio, two boat docks and two private two-car garages.Flashback: The last owner, a well-known interior designer, wanted a space to showcase an extensive art collection, so they joined two floors into one large home with soaring ceilings and lots of open living space.What we love: The 8,000-square-foot wraparound private terrace, which the agents say is one of the largest in downtown Sarasota.Listed by: Lisa Rooks Morris and Amy Drake of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty's downtown Sarasota office. Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo Photo courtesy of Gianfranco Spagnolo
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Screen Time with Nathan Bruemmer

Nathan Bruemmer is the LGBTQ consumer advocate for the Florida Department of Agriculture and former president of St. Pete Pride.Since it's Pride month, we wanted to know: How does one of Tampa Bay's most influential LGBTQ people interact with tech?🤳🏻 Device of choice: Between two phones and two computers, his iPhone 11.👇 First tap of the day: Email. "Sometimes things come over late, then I'm jumping up, putting coffee on and turning on the news."🗞 Go-to news source: CNN and NBC on TV. LGBTQ Nation and Human Rights Campaign's daily briefs in the inbox. "The news has been tough lately,...
SOCIETY
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida and Texas Republicans want to ban kids from drag shows

Bringing children to drag shows could be criminalized in Florida.Driving the news: State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-Howey-in-the-Hills) said he plans to propose legislation to make bringing a child to a drag show a felony with the potential to terminate parental rights.Sabatini called for an emergency special legislative session last week, citing a recent Pride on the Block: Drag Show for Kids in West Palm Beach.This comes a day after a Texas lawmaker announced his plan to introduce legislation to ban minors from attending drag shows in the state, citing videos of a Drag the Kids to Pride Drag Show in...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Four Green Fields lives on, inside a warehouse

Okay, y'all, someone has completely recreated the original Four Green Fields inside of a warehouse in the shadow of downtown Tampa.If you've read this news elsewhere, good for you. We had not heard and we now want to shout it.Ben stopped in on Tuesday and smiled for about an hour … just sat on the bar stool and smiled.Catch up fast: If you're new here, Four Green Fields was an edgy and political Irish pub in a thatch-roofed building on Platt Street that opened in 1992. In a city of good bars, Four Green Fields was among the best.A frequent...
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa among most overpriced housing markets in U.S.

Tampa Bay has one of the most overpriced housing markets in the nation, according to new research from Florida Atlantic University. By the numbers: Lakeland ranks 12th nationally, and second in the state, with homes overvalued by more than 53.2%. Tampa — at 52.4%— ranks No. 13 nationally, third in the state.North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton is No. 17 nationally, fourth in the state at 48.9%.How it happened: Super low mortgage rates fueled our hot housing market, especially during the pandemic, pushing bidding wars higher.But now that the Federal Reserve is raising rates for inflation, that's cooling demand, FAU economist Ken H. Johnson said.Be smart: Johnson warns that an incoming slowdown could help people priced out of the market get into homes. Yes, but: Recent buyers may have to endure stagnant or falling home values while the market settles — a point to consider for those who want to resell.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

How to prepare for Tampa Bay's first hurricane season storm

The first big storm of hurricane season is a-comin'.Driving the news: A tropical weather system, which may soon become a depression or tropical storm, is swirling in the Caribbean today and is expected to affect Florida this weekend.Tampa Bay is near the system's projected path, per NOAA.Three models project the storm will land in either the Charlotte or Sarasota areas, while others predict the system won't make it out of Mexico.No matter what, all of Florida's west coast should prepare for four to six inches of rain this weekend, the National Hurricane Center says.The latest: Expect areas of heavy rainfall...
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Lush tropical oasis in Seminole Heights hits market for $530,000

We noticed this Seminole Heights gem, notable for its lush backyard with a spring-fed creek, is on the market.Details: The 1,568-square-foot ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in northeast Old Seminole Heights.Year built: 1985Price: $530,000Listed by Tom Leber, Homeward Real Estate.What we love: Windows and sliding doors open to a large screened-in patio, relaxing waterfront decks and walkways, and a backyard featuring lush, tropical landscaping, two springs with babbling falls and a private pond stocked with fish and native birds.It's like a tropical oasis just a few miles north of Downtown Tampa. Photo: Michael E. Tunnell/Home Exposure Real Estate Photography Photo: Michael E. Tunnell/Home Exposure Real Estate Photography
SEMINOLE, FL
Axios

Remembering Tampa General Hospital's renowned Enid Gilbert Barness

A remarkable local obituary for Enid Gilbert Barness took up nearly half a page in Wednesday's Tampa Bay Times. Barness, an internationally renowned physician and scientist who spent the last part of her career at University of South Florida and Tampa General Hospital, died on April 28 at age 94.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's gains and losses in the pandemic school enrollment shuffle

American Enterprise Institute; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsCOVID has wreaked havoc on virtually every aspect of America's public schools. Now parents are pulling their kids out of the system altogether, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.Why it matters: With school funding directly tied to enrollment, experts warn the decline will have deep repercussions for individual districts.Zoom in: Enrollment in Florida's public schools declined less than 1% since the start of the pandemic, per a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.Pinellas County enrollment declined nearly 5%.Driving the news: Parents are looking for a safer, more...
EDUCATION
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota circus philanthropist's condo hits market for $7.95 million

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis asks medical board to ban transgender health care

Transgender healthcare in Florida faced a double whammy from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration Thursday. What's happening: State surgeon general Joseph Ladapo asked the state board regulating doctors to essentially ban transition-related care for transgender minors, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.Hours earlier, the state Agency for Health Care Administration released a 46-page report that would justify banning Medicaid coverage for transgender people of any age, claiming treatments for gender dysphoria like hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and surgeries are under-researched and ineffective.The agency said it will initiate a rule-making process for Medicaid's gender-affirming treatment coverage, with more information...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
796
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy