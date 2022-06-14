Battle for Best of the Bay begins

Nominations are now open for Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's 2022 Best of the Bay Readers Choice Awards.

Why it matters: We may not have Michelin stars , but Best of the Bay still holds a lot of weight around here.

Details: You can nominate your favorite local people, places, businesses and events at vote.cltampa.com from now until June 30 at 11:59pm.

Nearly 400 different awards are up for grabs this year, but only the top 10 nominated will make the voting round.

Readers can only nominate one person/place/business/event per category per email address. Suspected ballot stuffers (aka using a third party or voting for yourself repeatedly using fake accounts) will be disqualified.

What's next: Voting starts in August, and winners will be announced the night before the Best of the Bay issue lands during Creative Loafing's party on Sept. 29 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa.

👀 Oh hey… in the People category there's a section for Best Newsperson . Know any cool newspeople who show up in your inbox every morning?