East Texas cattle operation takes action to keep cattle safe during high temperatures. “[It] has really kicked up our side of the deal. We’re keeping hay out. We just filled up liquid feeders the other day. We are coming out two, three times in the heat of the day to check, make sure everything looks okay,” said Hooper. H3 Cattle said regardless of a tough year, remaining alert on the cattle’s overall health will help get through the heat.

KILGORE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO