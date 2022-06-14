ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

State Rep. Jason Fischer from Jacksonville says ‘now is not the right time’ to run for Congress

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

A little more than a month after announcing he would run for Congress in a redrawn Northeast Florida district, State Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, announced Tuesday he has changed his mind.

“After much prayer and reflection my family and I have decided now is not the right time to pursue a seat in Congress and the best way for me to continue my public service is to remain at home and pursue the office of property appraiser,” Fischer wrote in a tweet.

Fischer planned to run in Congressional District 4 in Duval, Nassau and Clay counties.

The district was redrawn in a reapportionment plan approved in April by the Florida Legislature.

The plan has drawn legal challenges, which, if successful, could lead to revamping District 4. Fischer has served in the state House since 2016 and plans to once again run for Duval County property appraiser this year.

