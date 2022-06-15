Greene County Supervisors Approve Recount Request for Supervisor District Three Republican Primary

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.

