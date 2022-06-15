ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County Supervisors Approve Recount Request for Supervisor District Three Republican Primary

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene County Board of Supervisors met in special session Tuesday. Three Supervisors attended the meeting, including Pete Bardole, Mick Burkett and Tom Contner. Because neither Supervisor Chair John Muir nor Vice Chair Dawn Rudolph were there,...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

