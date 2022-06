Police say nine people were struck and one person was killed in a mass shooting in Harlem early Monday morning. The NYPD says officers got the call after 12:40 a.m. near East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue. Authorities originally found five people shot near the Madison Avenue Bridge, with the total number of victims at seven men and two women between the ages of 21 and 42.

BRONX, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO