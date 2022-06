PEKIN, Ill. – Among the local events celebrating Juneteenth this weekend: one in Tazewell County that will honor the first former slave to own land in the county. Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman says Peter Logan was born into slavery in 1780, but in 1837, with $880, he purchased land in Elm Grove Township, at what is now Springfield Road and Franklin Street.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO