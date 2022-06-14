The Class of 2022 Honored at Diman Graduation

The Watuppa Rowing Center will once again host youngsters as part of two summer programs. For the third straight year, the rowing center is working in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Fall River on its United We Row program, which is free for kids 12 to 19 with three, two-week sessions beginning July 5th.
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth Public Schools will be getting a bit of a staff shake-up for the next academic year, after Superintendent Dr. Bonny Gifford confirmed that two current school principals are moving into district-wide roles. Gifford's assistant superintendent, Michelle Roy, retired two years ago — but she was not...
A Jesuit school in Massachusetts has said it will not take down Pride and Black Lives Matter flags after the local bishop announced the school would no longer be designated as Catholic if they did not do so. Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester issued a decree on Thursday that The...
“It is with heavy hearts that the Fairhaven Fire-EMS and Fairhaven Firefighters Association, Local 1555 regret to announce the passing of retired Lieutenant Mike Barcellos after a courageous battle with occupational cancer. Mike began his career at Fairhaven Fire Department in 1979 and retired in 2008. He was a lifelong...
Fall River resident T.J. Silva has written his first novel…and he’s using a fictional version of Fall River as its backdrop. Silva says his love of writing was developed at a young age, but taking the steps to become a published author was not easy. Silva’s book is...
With Father’s Day around the corner, the 2022 U.S. Open sweeping through Massachusetts, and summer in full swing, golfers are looking for places to play in the North Shore. Although more well known for private courses like Essex Country Club, Myopia Hunt Club, and Salem Country Club, the North Shore is also home to several excellent public and semi-private golf courses.
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
Families in Providence, Rhode Island have started receiving $500 monthly stimulus UBI payments and continue to through Nov. 2022. Stimulus payments are a one time payment, while UBI payments are similar but are recurring. This could mean weekly, monthly, or annually. Stimulus UBI program in Providence, Rhode Island, explained. A...
A workshop in New Bedford next Tuesday will allow Ward 2 residents to learn about the impact the impending arrival of South Coast Rail and the ensuing development it will bring to the area will have on their neighborhoods. “It’s exciting but it’s definitely going to be a big change,...
Anyone trying to let loose and enjoy the most of what’s expected to be a sun-soaked summer and a cool, breezy fall can plan a trip to one of Massachusetts’ many carnivals and festivals. Listen to local Bay State artists take the stage with big-name acts like Stephen...
At the age of 54, Acushnet resident Allan Greenson is preparing to shatter yet another powerlifting world record. As impressive as that is, his life story is an even bigger feat. On Saturday, June 18th, Greenson will be attempting a 600-pound deadlift at The Nutmeg State Open Championship in South...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday recommending to close two beaches for swimming. The department of health said Fogland beach in Tiverton and Gooseberry Beach in Newport has high bacteria levels. The statement said, “RIDOH will continue to monitor and review...
"I am pleased to announce a major development in my ongoing effort to transform a vital part of the East Providence Waterfront District. In September of 2019 I introduced a council ordinance seeking the removal of abandoned piers and the abandoned India Point Railroad Bridge. The ordinance received unanimous passage from the City Council. The India Point Railroad Bridge was a swing bridge which spanned the Seekonk River, connecting the City of Providence, Rhode Island at India Point to the City of East Providence at Watchemoket. It was last used in 1974. The original structure was a covered bridge built in 1835 for the Boston and Providence Railroad. After its closing, the United States Coast Guard eventually determined the bridge to be a navigational hazard. The City of Providence had ownership at one point but turned it over to the Federal Government. Many plans and years of discussion fell through and the rusting, dangerous remnants of this structure remained an eyesore and navigational hazard, keeping pleasure & business watercraft away from the East Providence side of the river.
With the recent news of The Vault's closing, I can't help but think back on the good times. It's bittersweet, to say the least, and although I don't know why the downtown establishment closed down, at least I can reminisce. You see, The Vault Music Hall & Pub was more than just a venue. To me, it was family -- from the security crew to the bartenders, right down to the ownership. Howie Malowes and his team were always there to make me feel welcomed and catered to for any need I had while working a gig.
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford fugitive wanted on child rape and sexual assault charges who had gone on the run last week with his two minor children has been caught in Connecticut. A joint release from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office and New Bedford Police stated that...
When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
Officials in Springfield, Massachusetts were poised to borrow hundreds of millions to bail out their city’s underfunded municipal pension fund. Now, they are pulling the plug on the plan due to rising interest rates, a plummeting stock market and the threats of a recession. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and...
