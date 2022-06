Today is the next-to-last day of early voting in Athens, and there is now only place to cast those ballots: the Athens-Clarke County Elections Office on Washington Street holds advance voting through close of business tomorrow. The Library on Baxter Street closed as an early voting precinct Wednesday. Voters in Athens will decide a County Commission contest and help settle state and congressional races in the runoff voting that wraps up next Tuesday.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO