Rochester, NY

SEC accuses City of Rochester, former RCSD CFO of misleading investors

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the City of Rochester and a number of former finance officials Tuesday for allegedly misleading investors.

According to the SEC, the city, former finance director Rosiland Brooks-Harris, and former Rochester City School District CFO Everton Sewell misled investors in a $119 million bond offering in 2019 by using outdated financial documents. Those documents did not show that the RCSD was, at the time, overspending on teacher salaries.

Rochester’s municipal advisor, Capital Markets Advisors, LLC, along with its principal Richard Ganci and co-principal Richard Tortora, are also charged with failing to disclose conflicts to municipal clients.

The SEC says Sewell downplayed the district’s $25 million budget shortfall to intentionally mislead a credit rating agency. Brooks-Harris and Ganci, it says, knew about the RCSD’s financial difficulties, but made no attempt to learn more about the situation or tell investors about the risk before the bond offering.

The SEC says the district did not publicize the budget shortfall until 42 days after the offering. That September 2019 announcement directly led to a downgrade in the City of Rocheste r’s debt rating.

“The downgrade to A2 reflects the significant decline in reserves and liquidity at the City School District,” Moody’s Investors Service said at the time, “which is a component unit of the City. The decline in reserves, which is well in excess of what management projected during our discussion in July of this year, is the result of poor budgeting of teacher salaries, benefits, transportation costs and costs associated with charter schools.”

The City of Rochester, Brooks-Harris, CMA, and Ganci have been charged with violating the antifraud provisions of the securities laws. CMA, Ganci, and Tortora are also charged with violating the municipal advisor fiduciary duty, deceptive practices, and fair dealing provisions of the federal securities laws.

The SEC says Sewell agreed to settle by paying a $25,000 fine and agreeing to a court order barring him from taking part in future municipal securities offerings.

The City of Rochester released the following statement Tuesday evening, in part saying:

We are surprised and dismayed that the SEC has chosen to take this unwarranted action. We have made it clear that the City does not have access to or authority over the finances of the Rochester City School District, and therefore cannot be responsible for the District withholding financial information.

This action relates to an investigation the SEC initiated in 2019. The City of Rochester was forthcoming throughout that investigation, and has always behaved responsibly and appropriately regarding disclosure of City finances.

We disagree vehemently with this filing and will take all appropriate legal steps to defend the City and its former financial director in this matter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

News 8 WROC

