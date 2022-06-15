ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

AAA: ‘No end in sight’ as gas prices continue to rise

By Isabel Garcia
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The price at the pump continues to trend upward, even though we’re only about two weeks into the state gas tax cap, which lawmakers had approved to help provide some relief. New York’s average cost per gallon is now $5.00.

“What we’re seeing right now with the cost of crude oil, we’re seeing it’s about $120/barrel which is nearly double the price we were seeing last August,” says Valerie Puma, Communications Specialist with AAA Western and Central New York.

AAA experts say those savings are still there. When first implemented, the gas tax cap was saving drivers about 16 cents per gallon (gas had risen to $4.00/gallon then).

“Unfortunately, because of oil prices, those are continuing to increase, the gas tax relief just wasn’t enough to counterbalance that increased price of oil so that is why we’re seeing a direct impact on what we’re paying at the pump,” Puma explains.

Monroe County is taking what action it can to add to the relief, implementing the maximum county tax cap, too. That means even though you’re paying $5.00/gallon, Monroe County takes a sales tax as if you were paying $2.00/gallon.

“We’ve had our Department of Weights and Measures out inspecting local gas retailers as well, to make sure that both the tax and also the advertising of prices are fair and the law is being followed. So, we’ve been strictly enforcing that in the county,” Bello said.

Like the rest of us, the rising price of oil is causing the county to make changes to its budget, too.

“I live here my family buys gas, you know and you make adjustments in your family budget – we make adjustments in the county budget as well, so you know we monitor those expenses and make cutbacks in other areas when it’s appropriate because we have to live within our means just like we ask our residents to as well,” Bello said.

At this time, AAA experts say with the crude oil market so volatile, which really began in February when Russia invaded Ukraine, there’s just no way to tell how prices will change by the end of the year when the state gas tax expires.

Bello says the county is now running its gas tax cap through the end of the year, as well, and will revisit the status of the market to determine if an extension is needed.

