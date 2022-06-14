ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Could begin assignment next week

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Dickerson (calf) said Tuesday that he's hopeful to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, if not sooner, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson's...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Arenado's HR, 3 RBIs lift Cardinals over Red Sox 11-2

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press  BOSTON (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster in the first inning and the St. Louis Cardinals broke it open with a six-run sixth in an 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.Nolan Gorman and Tyler O'Neill both had a solo shot for the Cardinals, who rebounded after losing the opener of the three-game series. Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman each had a two-run single during the big inning.With recently elected Hall of Famer and 2013 World Series MVP David Ortiz seated in the first row next...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Headed to COVID IL

Aguilar is headed to the COVID-19 injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar and Jesus Sanchez are dealing with "medical issues" that manager Don Mattingly "can't talk about", so the situation is pretty clear. Miami will announce roster replacements closer to first pitch Friday. Garrett Cooper will likely play first base in Aguilar's absence while other players rotate through the designated hitter spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Records second homer

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Reds. Perdomo slugged a two-run homer in the second inning to record his second long ball of the season. He drove in another run on a single in the eighth inning to manage his third multi-RBI performance of the campaign. Despite his strong effort, Perdomo is hitting just .224 with 14 RBI and 20 runs scored across 192 plate appearances on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Wasn't available Thursday

Manager Buck Showalter revealed after Thursday's win over the Brewers that Escobar was unavailable due to a "non-workplace event," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. While Showalter said that the reason for the third baseman's lack of availability was medical in nature, he couldn't elaborate much on the specifics of Escobar's absence, so it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's series opener against the Marlins. If the 33-year-old is forced to miss additional games, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and J.D. Davis would be candidates to start at third base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Optioned to Triple-A

Hilliard was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Hilliard hit just .161 with two homers, 13 runs, 12 RBI and two stolen bases over 41 games to begin the season, and he recently lost out on playing time. The 28-year-old should have more consistent at-bats while attempting to right the ship in the minors, and he'll likely be one of the top candidates for a call-up if the Rockies need additional outfield depth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Reds' Tony Santillan: Lands on 15-day IL

Santillan was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a back injury. Santillan has apparently been dealing with the issue over the last few days and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear, and he doesn't have a timetable to return. Art Warren and Alexis Diaz should see more work in the ninth inning while Santillan and Lucas Sims (back) are sidelined.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with bruised rib

Betts was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Cleveland due to a right rib contusion, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. It's unclear when Betts suffered the injury, though it could potentially be related to his 2-for-30 slump over his last seven games. As long as his injury remains nothing worse than a bruise, it's likely he won't need a trip to the injured list, though it's still possible he sits for at least a couple more games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Won't play Thursday

Marte, who is dealing with a bruised right forearm, won't start in Thursday's game against the Brewers but expects to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Marlins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte was fortunate to escape with some minor cosmetic damage to his forearm, which was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Albert Abreu: Designated for assignment

Abreu was designated for assignment Friday. He has a 3.46 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and a 12:16 K:BB in 13 innings in the majors this season. Abreu recorded four walks and four outs in a single appearance April 29, and his poor control is what likely led to him losing his 40-man roster spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Headed to injured list Friday

Molina will be placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to persistent knee soreness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Molina has apparently dealt with his sore knee over the first few months of the season, and he received multiple cortisone shots last weekend in an attempt to alleviate the issue. The 39-year-old attempted to continue playing through the issue over the last few days but will ultimately be sidelined for at least a week and a half. Molina doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but the Cardinals are expected to call up Ivan Herrera on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Getting spot start Thursday

Schmidt will start Thursday's game against the Rays after Luis Severino was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. While Schmidt is well rested, having not pitched since June 10, he also hasn't thrown more than two innings since he covered 2.2 innings May 14. With this in mind, it will likely be a bullpen game for the Yankees, and Schmidt is unlikely to go deep enough to qualify for the win. He has a 3.26 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB in 19.1 innings through 11 appearances this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Reid Detmers: Digs early hole

Detmers (2-3) took the loss during Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Detmers fell behind early after surrendering a three-run Will Smith homer in the first and the Angels couldn't muster any offense with opposing starter Tyler Anderson taking a no-hitter into the ninth. Detmers has struggled since throwing a no-hitter of his own May 10, going 4.1 innings or fewer in four starts and taking the loss in the other as Los Angeles has lost all five games. The 22-year-old carries a 4.25 ERA and 1.08 WHIP into a start against Kansas City early next week.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (wrist/shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Royals. Lowrie will be out of the lineup for a seventh consecutive game as he continues to deal with wrist and shoulder soreness. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter while Seth Brown starts at first base Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
Mariners' Ty France: Experiencing soreness Thursday

France isn't starting Thursday against the Angels due to general soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that France is a little sore after making an awkward dive in the field Wednesday, so he'll get his first day off this season. However, Servais didn't sound too concerned about the 27-year-old's injury, so it's possible that he's available off the bench during Thursday's series opener against the Angels.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Reaches base three times

Rodgers went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Wednesday against Cleveland. Rodgers drew a one-out walk in the third inning and ultimately came around to score on a wild pitch. He has reached base in eight of his last nine games, also recording a home run, five RBI and six runs scored in that span. Rodgers has steadily seen his numbers tick up throughout the campaign, and he now has a .716 OPS across 222 plate appearances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Could return by Tuesday

Manager David Bell said Friday that Solano (hamstring) could return from the 60-day injured list as early as Tuesday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville in early June and has slashed .333/.375/.476 with three doubles, two RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH

