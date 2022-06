A bridge that many motorists may never have realized existed will be replaced in phases, officials said. Earlier this year, Ocean County announced that the Duck Farm Bridge would be replaced under this year’s capital budget. The Duck Farm Bridge crosses a small branch of the Metedeconk River along Old Hooper Avenue near the busy intersection with Mantoloking Road. It carries Old Hooper over the Cedar Bridge Branch of the Metedeconk River in the area just south of the Harbor Freight Tools store and just north of the Villa Vittoria restaurant.

