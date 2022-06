These two adorable and unlikely animal friends, Penny the chicken and Roo the two-legged Chihuahua, met each other through Alicia Williams, who works at Duluth Animal Hospital in Duluth, Georgia. She saved both animals from almost certain death. The two beautiful animals have developed a liking for each other and spend a lot of time together. The animal hospital has taken to publishing the two pals’ antics on their Facebook page, attracting a great deal of attention from animal lovers around the world. Williams even says that clients have scheduled their visits around Penny and Roo’s schedules. This is absolutely the cutest thing and simply melts my heart!

DULUTH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO