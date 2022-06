GRANVILLE, Ohio (June 15, 2022) – The Denison University women's fencing team earned Academic Honors from the United States Fencing Coaches Association. The USFCA recognized individual student-athletes and teams on their combined Fall and Spring GPAs. To be eligible for the All-Academic Team honors, institutions had to earn an in-season GPA of 3.3 or higher. Denison ranked third with an in-season GPA of 3.65. Wellesley College earned the top spot with a team GPA of 3.71 while Vassar College was second with a GPA of 3.69.

