World Cup 2022: Costa Rica beat New Zealand to reach finals in Qatar

The 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were officially announced Thursday with 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. It'll be the first time the tournament is played in three different countries and the second in multiple countries after the 2002 World Cup was jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea. The 2026 World Cup will also be the first with 48 teams competing, an expansion of the field from its current total of 32 teams.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO