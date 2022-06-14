World Cup 2022: Costa Rica beat New Zealand to reach finals in Qatar

(The Center Square) – Kansas City was selected on Thursday as one 16 cities for FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026. One of the key elements for the bid needs to be completed by Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Senate Bill 652, sponsored by Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, exempts the local sales tax on all admission charges to the World Cup soccer tournament games. The bill was passed by the legislature on May 12 and is required by FIFA after previous host countries raised taxes during the tournament games. Parson signed six other bills into law earlier Thursday.
