FIFA

World Cup 2022: Costa Rica beat New Zealand to reach finals in Qatar

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Costa Rica beat 10-man New Zealand...

www.bbc.co.uk

CBS News

FIFA chooses New York/New Jersey as 2026 World Cup host city

NEW YORK -- FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America. New York/New Jersey, home of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, was chosen as part of the East Region. The other cities in the East include Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

FIFA names the 16 North American cities to host 2026 World Cup games

The 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were officially announced Thursday with 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. It'll be the first time the tournament is played in three different countries and the second in multiple countries after the 2002 World Cup was jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea. The 2026 World Cup will also be the first with 48 teams competing, an expansion of the field from its current total of 32 teams.
MLS
Daily Mail

FIFA reveal the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup across United States, Canada and Mexico... with Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City among venues for expanded 48-team tournament

FIFA has announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Matches will be played in 11 locations across America: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Canadian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Soccer-Infantino Says Soccer to Be Top U.S. Sport by 2026 World Cup

NEW YORK (Reuters) -FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he expects soccer to be the biggest sport in North America in time for the 2026 World Cup as the host cities for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico were announced on Thursday. World soccer governing body FIFA announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Center Square

Kansas City one of 16 cities getting 2026 World Cup soccer matches

(The Center Square) – Kansas City was selected on Thursday as one 16 cities for FIFA World Cup soccer matches in 2026. One of the key elements for the bid needs to be completed by Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson. Senate Bill 652, sponsored by Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, exempts the local sales tax on all admission charges to the World Cup soccer tournament games. The bill was passed by the legislature on May 12 and is required by FIFA after previous host countries raised taxes during the tournament games. Parson signed six other bills into law earlier Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Qatar Airways posts record $1.5B profits ahead of World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways, one of the Mideast’s largest carriers known for on-board comfort and luxury, said Thursday its profits over the past fiscal year topped $1.5 billion, marking the highest ever earnings for the state-owned carrier as it prepares to see a record surge in travelers for the upcoming FIFA World Cup soccer games.
FIFA

