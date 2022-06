Gas prices in the Texarkana area rose two cents over the past week. According to the latest data from AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline jumped from $4.65 to $4.67 in Texarkana, tied with the Houston and San Antonio areas for the ninth-most expensive gas in the state of Texas. Only Dallas, Fort Worth-Arlington ($4.84), El Paso ($4.82), Sherman-Denison ($4.81), Longview ($4.72), Austin-San Marcos, Galveston-Texas City ($4.69), and College Station-Bryan ($4.68) had higher prices than the Twin Cities.

2 DAYS AGO