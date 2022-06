The last time Auburn made the College World Series in 2019, it came after a 22-year wait. The wait for another appearance was much shorter this time around. No. 14 Auburn (42-20) makes its sixth College World Series appearance, including its second in the last three seasons, opening play against Ole Miss (37-22) Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO