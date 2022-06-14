ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick calls the Seahawks ‘a sleeping giant’

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people aren’t expecting much from the Seahawks this year. Sportsbooks are projecting them to have around five or six wins at the end of the season...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Texans Reveal If Deshaun Watson Trade Could Be Undone

Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. Houston received a plethora of draft picks in exchange for the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, with his legal battles stacking up, is there a possibility the trade could be undone?. Texans general manager Nick Caserio...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Riddick
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's New Helmet

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was rocking a new helmet on Tuesday during minicamp. It looks a bit smaller compared to his last one and there also isn't much of a facemask. Elliott also looks to be rocking a visor. Here's a photo of it:. Cowboys fans are mixed with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Former NFL player says he was hit by airport bus

Retired NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes was hit by an airport bus on Wednesday. Spikes announced the incident himself via Twitter. He posted a photo of himself laid out on a stretcher with what appeared to be a neck brace. He asked his followers for their prayers. “Just got hit by...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chris Daniels Leaving KING 5 in Seattle?

Seattle is abuzz with a rumor that one of its longtime anchors is leaving KING 5. Chris Daniels has been responsible for some of Emerald City’s ground-breaking coverage for decades, especially Seattle sports. So rumors of Chris Daniels leaving KING 5 are gaining traction on social media. Is Chris Daniels leaving the NBC affiliate or retiring from broadcasting altogether? Where is he going next? KING 5 viewers can rest easy as there’s no change in its anchor lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Mellody Hobson Makes History As First Black Woman To Become Part Owner of The Denver Broncos

Mellody Hobson continues to blaze trails and break financial barriers with her latest business move, At just 53 years old, Hobson is an American businesswoman who is President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments, chairwoman of Starbucks, sits on the board of financial services giant JP Morgan Chase and is now a partner in the ownership group that just struck a deal to buy the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion. The group is headed by Walmart heir Rob Walton, it’s unclear what percentage of the Broncos Hobson would own but the sale price suggests that owning even a small percentage would be worth a considerable amount. “Beyond her role at Ariel, Mollody is an influential leader in corporate and civic organizations across the nation,” said Walton in a press release. “We know she will bring her strategic acumen and leadership perspective to our team,” he added. The team, just like the NFL organization at large, was mostly owned by white men, so Hobson’s entry into ownership is historic. The sale of the team was announced by Roger Goodell back in February and they were looking for a diverse ownership group to take it over. It was reported that names like NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic Johnson”, media entrepreneur Byron Allen and Robert F. Smith, the billionaire investor, were each rumored to be pursuing the team. Black Prospective buyers have largely been unsuccessful in gaining any real ownership. With 7 out of 10 players in the league being Black there are just 3 of 32 coaches who are Black or of color. Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson has had conversations with the franchise’s new ownership group and said its inclusion of Hobson as “History Making “To be the first Black woman, right, to be able to do this, I mean, this is a big deal. I mean, this is history. And I think that maybe has gone over people’s heads a little bit.” Congratulations to Mellody on this History Making collaboration.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Denver is a city 'that knows how to win'

Last month, Denver Broncos legend and current club consultant John Elway referred to quarterback Russell Wilson as "the piece that we needed" to return to the Super Bowl. Elway earned two championship rings with Denver during his Hall of Fame career, while the Broncos won their third title when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 back in February 2016.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy