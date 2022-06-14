Maxed-out townhouse sets the stage for minimal impact on environment

Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Travel lanes on I-66 East between Groveton Road and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) in Manassas will be shifted into a split roadway configuration during the early morning hours on or about Saturday, June 18. When this traffic change is implemented, the two right travel lanes will be separated from the two left travel lanes by a barrier-enclosed construction area. Drivers will be directed by signs and message boards to stay to the right at the lane split to access Route 234 Business. This traffic pattern will remain in place through fall 2022.

