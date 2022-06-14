Maxed-out townhouse sets the stage for minimal impact on environment

NTT, an IT infrastructure and services company, has acquired 103 acres of land in Gainesville, Va., with plans to build a large data center campus. Lerner Enterprises was the seller. The price was $257.4 million, according to Prince William County records. When compared to Microsoft’s $95 million acquisition of 92.6...
The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant coming to Ashburn’s One Loudoun center is under construction — with crews onsite daily renovating the space. Now, we’ve got a sneak peek at what the Ted’s should look like when it opens. A series of artist renderings show the...
The weekend is almost here. Before you take your roller skates out for a spin or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Morning Poll: Will you miss the...
A nearly 60,000-square-foot proposed arts center in the heart of Reston Town Center could cost up to $81 million. The proposed center comes out of a proffer from Boston Properties’ next phase of development at Reston Town Center. It would be located next to Sunset Hills Road in the southeastern corner of the proposed development site.
The smell of peaches, flowers and freshly-made bread fills the air as summer begins at Fairfax County’s many farmers markets. People flock to these local markets for savory pastries, ice cream, coffee, pies and most of all, fresh, local produce. “The fresh vegetables are my favorite part,” said Karen...
With the pandemic slowly diminishing control, the hotel industry has made its comeback and swiftly gained more notice than anyone could have expected. After over a year of staying at home, people are ready to visit new places again, and hotels across the world are ready to help make that happen.
Amazon has purchased a 12-acre site from developer JBG Smith for $198 million to become the development site for PenPlace, the second phase of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. The site is located at 12th Street South and South Fern in Pentagon City, Virginia. The proposal for the PenPlace...
VIRGINIA - In a matter of days, the speed limit along a strip of I-95 Northbound in Virginia will begin changing depending on the flow of traffic. Starting next Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin using variable speed limit signs along a 15-mile stretch of the highway in Caroline and Spotsylvania Counties.
BRISTOW, Va. — The growing demand for massive data storage facilities and the concerns from neighbors about their changing backyards are bumping up against each other in this Prince William County community, but a developer is promising a "buffer" to help ease concerns. The Stanley Martin Company, known for...
Maryland’s plans to undertake major construction work along the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County aren’t sitting well with some Northern Virginia residents and elected...
Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Travel lanes on I-66 East between Groveton Road and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) in Manassas will be shifted into a split roadway configuration during the early morning hours on or about Saturday, June 18. When this traffic change is implemented, the two right travel lanes will be separated from the two left travel lanes by a barrier-enclosed construction area. Drivers will be directed by signs and message boards to stay to the right at the lane split to access Route 234 Business. This traffic pattern will remain in place through fall 2022.
Finmarc Management has acquired an 11-building portfolio comprising 740,000 square feet of flex/office, industrial and data center space in Springfield, Va., for $127.5 million. Boston Properties was the seller. “Warehouse and flex has always been a significant component of the Finmarc investment strategy, and with Finmarc selling close to 1...
The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
The former home of Giant will soon welcome another grocer. Permit documents suggest Whole Foods Market plans to open at 6426 Springfield Plaza, a county spokesperson told FFXnow in a statement, supporting rumors circulating among local residents and employees in the shopping center. Extensive construction on the site — which...
A rendering of Union Station’s new train hall. The hall is expected to compliment, not replace, the historic building that’s long been the face of the century-old station. More details of the multibillion-dollar redevelopment of D.C.’s Union Station were unveiled on Thursday, including renderings of what modernized tracks and platforms, as well as a new train hall and mezzanine could look like.
A would-be Democratic candidate for a House of Delegates seat in Arlington says she decided not to run due to home affordability concerns. Nicole Merlene announced her intention to run for the newly-redrawn District 2 seat but late last month announced again that she had reconsidered. “After much consideration I...
DULLES, Va. — Negotiations between the Washington Commanders and economic leaders in Loudoun County are continuing despite the failure of a stadium financing package that would have given owner Dan Snyder hundreds of millions of dollars to help pay for the stadium. But if the Commanders want to build...
After receiving numerous concerns from citizens regarding speed limits on some streets the Winchester City Council voted to modify them. The City Council voted Tues. June 14 that all alleys in the city and all roads in Jim Barnett Park will now be 15 miles per hour. Millwood Avenue between...
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says variable speed limits will begin on June 16 on a 15-mile stretch of northbound I-95 in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg. The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route...
