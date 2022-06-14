ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA VRBPAC Votes to Recommend Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Children and Adolescents 6 Years Through 17 Years

By John Parkinson
contagionlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe committee voted twice splitting the questions into younger children (6-11 years) and adolescent (12-17 years) cohorts due to different vaccine dosing amounts. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) panel voted to recommend amending the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Moderna COVID-19...

