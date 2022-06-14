FDA VRBPAC Votes to Recommend Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Children and Adolescents 6 Years Through 17 Years

The duration of protection of the third (booster) dose of the BioNTech/Pfizer BNT162b2 mRNA Coronavirus Disease 2019 vaccine has been the subject of recent investigations, as global discussions around the necessity and effectiveness of a fourth dose are already underway. By conducting a retrospective study implementing a test-negative case-control design, analyzing 546,924 PCR tests performed throughout January 2022 by 389,265 persons who received at least two doses, we find that the effectiveness in each month-since-vaccination decreases significantly. Compared to those vaccinated five months prior to the outcome period, on August 2021, relative protection against infection waned from 53.4% a month after vaccination to 16.5% three months after vaccination. These results suggest that there is a significant waning of vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant of the third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine within a few months after administration. Additional information could assist to comprehensively estimate the effectiveness of the three-dose-strategy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO